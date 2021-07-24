 Skip to main content
Robert Little named new principal at Pressly School
Robert Little named new principal at Pressly School

Robert Little was approved by the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education as the new principal of Pressly School.

Little began his career with the Iredell-Statesville Schools in 1999 as an exceptional children’s teacher. In 2002, he transferred to Lake Norman High School, where he worked to help create the occupational course of study, and started the LNHS baseball program. Most recently, Little has served as an assistant principal at South Iredell High School. Little obtained his bachelor’s degree from Wingate University, his teaching license from UNC-Charlotte, and a Master of Arts in executive leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

Little looks forward to his transition to Pressly. “I am excited about my new role with Iredell-Statesville Schools as the principal of Pressly School. I look forward to serving the students, staff and community in the best way possible.”

Several assistant principals were transferred or appointed to new positions. Nicole Jones will assume the assistant principal position at Shepherd Elementary. Janna Sells will transfer to Third Creek Middle School as assistant principal.

Assistant Principal Mark Wellman will divide his time between Third Creek Middle and East Iredell Middle. Jodi Little will move into an assistant principal position at South Iredell High School. Carla Moorefield will assume the assistant principalship at Third Creek Elementary School.

The district also welcomed Nicolas Allen to the assistant principal position at Celeste Henkel, and Chris Scholl to the assistant principal position at Statesville High School.

