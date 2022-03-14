Roaring 20s gala to raise funds for Hiddenite Center

The Roaring Twenties Gala begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. Tickets are $35 each. Call 828- 632-6966 to purchase tickets to be held at the door for your arrival. Masks are encouraged. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to donate items for the silent auction by calling Karen at 828-632-6966. Donations are tax deductible.

Irish Done Right to feature step dancers, traditional meal

The evening will offer a traditional Irish fare dinner and an incredible program by the St. Joseph’s Irish Dancers under the direction of founder Meg Barrett. Barrett is a certified folk dance instructor in various cultural backgrounds, in addition to Irish dance. Dance students will also take on the role of wait staff during the dinner portion of the evening. The St. Joseph’s Irish Dancers based in Catawba County will dance to the unique blend of Celtic music performed by the popular musicians “Erin Tide” from Iredell County. These talented dancers and musicians are the next generation to carry the mantle of Irish music in our region. Make the evening even more festive by donning your season’s best with the “wearin” of “green” or come as you are. Masks encouraged. The event will be held at the center’s Educational Complex. This event is priced at $20 per person with dinner, performance, and tax all included. Reservations are required and may be made by calling the center at 828-632-6966