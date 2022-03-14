Roaring 20s gala to raise funds for Hiddenite Center

A Roaring 20s Gala ARTS Fundraiser benefiting the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is scheduled for March 25. Tickets are now on sale for the center’s annual fundraising event. All proceeds will benefit the center and its ongoing efforts to provide arts and cultural opportunities for all ages.
This year’s theme, “Roaring 20s Gala ARTS Fundraiser,” invites guests to experience an evening of dinner, cash wine bar, dancing, live jazz and swing music and a silent auction filled with one-of-a-kind items from regional artists and local businesses. Roaring 20s Gala’s musical entertainment is perfect for listeners of all ages and great for those who enjoy dancing.
The evening will feature jazz and swing music by Rick Cline’s Moodswings from the tranquil sounds of the early crooners to the edgier rockabilly of the 50s and 60s, all the way to the hits of the 70s and 80s. When Moodswings opens a number, the energy and vocal grace brings to life an age that has passed us by if only for the duration of a song.
Members include Rick Cline on drums, Nathan Hefner on vocals and piano, Doug Henry on sax and clarinet, and Byron Bean on trombone. Moodswings has been charming audiences all over the Hickory area for more than 20 years with their dazzling repertoire of music encompassing nearly 70 years of musical triumph. Come as a flapper or come as you are! Dress as a gangster or a silent screen star. It’s going to be fun no matter the dress. Roaring 20s costumes are welcomed, but not required. Celebrate the arts, heritage, and a moment in time while helping raise funds to support programs and events provided to the community and the region.
The Roaring Twenties Gala begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. Tickets are $35 each. Call 828- 632-6966 to purchase tickets to be held at the door for your arrival. Masks are encouraged. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to donate items for the silent auction by calling Karen at 828-632-6966. Donations are tax deductible.
Irish Done Right to feature step dancers, traditional meal
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center presents Irish Done Right featuring St. Joseph’s Irish Step Dancers on Thursday 7-9 p.m.
The evening will offer a traditional Irish fare dinner and an incredible program by the St. Joseph’s Irish Dancers under the direction of founder Meg Barrett. Barrett is a certified folk dance instructor in various cultural backgrounds, in addition to Irish dance. Dance students will also take on the role of wait staff during the dinner portion of the evening. The St. Joseph’s Irish Dancers based in Catawba County will dance to the unique blend of Celtic music performed by the popular musicians “Erin Tide” from Iredell County. These talented dancers and musicians are the next generation to carry the mantle of Irish music in our region. Make the evening even more festive by donning your season’s best with the “wearin” of “green” or come as you are. Masks encouraged. The event will be held at the center’s Educational Complex. This event is priced at $20 per person with dinner, performance, and tax all included. Reservations are required and may be made by calling the center at 828-632-6966
Painted barn quilt, blacksmithing class among workshops
Registration is now open for the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Spring workshops scheduled for April 2. Call 828-632-6996 to register.
Painted Barn Quilt Class with instructor Carol Mitchell, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex. Cost $55 for center members and $60 for non-members. In this beginner’s level workshop, all materials are provided and students are led in creating their own 2-inch by 2-inch painted barn quilt. Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries. Carol Mitchell and her husband Steve are owners and operators of Mountainside Farms in Alexander County. Her barn quilt projects are an extension of her lifelong involvement in agriculture.
Beginning Blacksmithing Workshop with Instructor Clate Childers, 10 a.m. to noon. Outdoors at the Cabins area of the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex. Cost $35 for friends, $40 for non-members. Participants will learn fundamentals of blacksmithing along with basic metal smithing construction techniques. Some topics of coverage include managing a gas forge, steel selection, proper hammering and tool usage, and safety protocol. Each student should bring safety glasses and gloves and wear long pants and closed-toe shoes and dress in weather appropriate layers for outdoor class. Clate Childers of Moravian Falls began training in the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s heritage and living history programs at a young age. He has explored many folk skill disciplines, but blacksmithing has emerged as his strong suit. He has presented in the center’s N.C. Heritage Fair, Heritage Cabin Project-Rowan County, Hiddenite Celebration Folklife Pavilion, and has received numerous awards in skills and fabrication competitions.
Letter Blocking with instructor Kimberly Goulds, 1-3 p.m. Held in the art classroom of the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex. Cost $35 for friends, $40 for non-members. Participants will learn the basics of hand lettering by creating your own sign. You will learn about technique, style, and composition so that you can explore your own projects even after the workshop is over.
Pre-paid registration is required for each of these classes by calling 828-632-6966. Class size is limited so early registration is encouraged.