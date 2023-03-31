With her southern-soaked style of humor, Jane Jenkins Herlong had all those in attendance laughing at the Statesville Country Club on Friday afternoon for the Empowered Women: ROAR (Resound. Outshine. Actualize. Revolutionize.), A Women’s Leadership Symposium.

As the keynote speaker, Herlong offered advice with her sweet tea-drenched southern charm turned up, much to the delight of those at the symposium organized by the Leading Ladies of The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce as the event focused on women’s empowerment in business and other scenarios in their lives.

“Our symposium was designed to give you the stage to find your voice, realize how to be your best self and achieve your dreams. I encourage each of you to let the messages received today sink in and really roar in your life,” event chair Dana White said. “I know that as chair, I have learned many life lessons in the development of this conference. Lessons learned, power found, and joy lived are all my takeaways. You are here to enjoy your day, away from your normal environment. Relax, appreciate your experiences, and know that when you return to your everyday life, things will hopefully be a little less weighty yet a lot more vibrant.”

The main dining room of the country club was filled with women — as well as a few men — networking, socializing, and looking for an edge as they took in the words of wisdom from speakers like Tracy Alston, a mental fitness consultant, who spoke to the value of visualizing a goal as part of a pathway to success.

“Stay focused on that dream or goal or whatever it is for you,” Alston said. “You will see how much quicker those things come into alignment.”

Alston said that so much of life is energy and positively focusing your energy is important for finding how to get to that goal as well.

Other speakers on Friday morning included Cheryl Banks-Barber, who spoke on having faith through her own and others’ difficult circumstances; Amber Valentine who spoke on embracing yourself, messiness and all.

For the conference, the organizers simply hoped to inspire those gathered and have them see the power of working together within the community.

“I hope what they’re taking out of it is what a dynamic community of women that we have not just here in Statesville, but the surrounding area,” Joni Stone, marketing director for the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, said. “Working with a community, like the chamber, there is a lot of dynamic learning from each other. I hope people are establishing relationships that they didn’t have before today, and can grow those relationships, whether business or professional.”

The symposium began Friday morning and lasted throughout the day.