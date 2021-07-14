Roach receives $5K Perdue Foundation scholarship

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“By being part of one of these teams, I will have the opportunity to contribute to furthering our knowledge, efficiency and safety of space travel,” she said. “However, it is also the opportunity to apply that new knowledge to everyday life here on Earth. I would be part of something much bigger than myself.”

The AMES Research Center in California is the location whose work most intrigues Roach.

“The AMES Research Center is home to the world’s largest wind tunnel and the hub for all space travel re-entry research and testing,” she said. “The center also leads the nation in a research initiative to devise the best ways for commercial drones, flying cars and aircraft to share our skies safely.

“The center is building the foundation for a future where drones are a part of our daily lives and economy — making deliveries, performing inspections, aiding emergency rescues.”

Drone technology particularly resonates with Olivia because of recent events near her.