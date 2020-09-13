Risky Business: Atrium Health's MedCenter Air flights make danger look routine

And there are plenty of co-workers to get to know with a group of more than 30 helicopter pilots and more than 150 clinicians. According to Kate Gaier, the manager of media relations for Atrium Health, the total number of workers exceeds 200 teammates when some of the other departments, such as communications, are considered.

"We're one big family, we connect on the way back a lot of the time," Haynes said.

The big family also gets to see the community in a way many never get the chance to. Atrium Health has helicopters based in Hickory, Anson, Rock Hill, Concord and Charlotte, giving them a broad view of the region. When they're done delivering a patient, they often have a moment to look out and see what the community looks life from above and how each town is connected.

"This is our community, it's right here and we're supporting it. Most of us have lived here a long time, so we look at it as helping our own community and we're an asset to it," Fisher said.

He also noted that the familiarity with the community makes it more than just a mission they're on with each flight. "You feel for those people," Fisher said.

Making a difference