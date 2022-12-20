Rising to the occasion: Drive Through Holiday Balloon Glow donates nearly two tons of food to Iredell Christian Ministries

It was merry and bright at the Drive Through Holiday Balloon Glow this weekend and the mood carried over to Iredell Christian Ministries on Tuesday as organizers donated what amounted to nearly two tons of food.

“This is a tremendous blessing for us, and thank you for that,” ICM Director Joy Morrison. “People rise to the occasion.”

A total of 10 hot air balloons lit up the Statesville Soccer Complex and collected donations for ICM. The drive itself collected 1,696.2 pounds of food and $400, which allows ICM to purchase another 2,105 pounds of food for its food pantry.

It was the second balloon glow organized by the local balloonist community as they wanted to help those in need as the holiday season approaches.

Balloonist Daniel Sasser said they learned from the first balloon glow and this year’s event went smoother as balloonists volunteered their time and supplies to make the event a success.

“We fly here year-round, so it’s a nice way to give back to the people we wake up early in the morning with our burners,” Sasser said. “It’s an easy thing we can do to help out the community. Last year they really needed it, this year the need was still there, so it’s a good way for us to give back to the community.”

Organizers thanked Statesville Police, Statesville Recreation and Parks, and Cool Springs Fire Department for their assistance with safety, traffic and hosting the event.

Jay White, another organizer said it’s just goodwill from the ballooning community.

“The big picture is aviation in general, and the hot air ballooning family is a giving, very tight community,” White said. “And if Statesville is going to be the hot air ballooning capital of the east coast, which it is, this is why. It’s because of the community and the way these guys come together for a good cause. It’s impressive.”

Morrison said that the donation was timely as six weeks ago they had run out of meat and had to purchase it. She said economic conditions made it harder as it tightened people’s budgets and increased the number of clients in need of food.

“The economy has been rough on everybody this year, and especially on us,” Morrisson said. “The economy has hit us hard for sure.”

“It’s a blessing when people see a need and take care of it.” Morrison said. “That’s what Christmas is all about, and what we should be thinking of at Christmas.”