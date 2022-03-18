 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rishidharan Jayakumar wins Iredell-Statesville Schools District Spelling Bee

Rishidharan Jayakumar, a seventh grader The Brawley School, was the winner of the Iredell-Statesville Schools District Spelling Bee while Advaith Sudev, a fifth Grade, Coddle Creek Elementary School was the runner-up.

Rishidharan Jayakumar, a seventh-grader at The Brawley School, was the winner of the  Iredell-Statesville Schools District Spelling Bee while Advaith Sudev,  a fifth-grader at Coddle Creek Elementary School was the runner-up. Pictured left to right are Dr. Jeff James, Sudev, Jayakumar, and Charles Kelly of the Iredell-Statesville School Board.

It took 16 rounds, but Rishidharan Jayakumar went the distance to win the Iredell-Statesville Schools District Spelling Bee, which was held Feb. 3 at Mac Gray Auditorium on the campus of Statesville High School.

The final and winning word was “aggrandizement” for the seventh-grader from the Brawley School.

There were also two additional two rounds to determine second place, one that Advaith Sudev, a fifth-grader at Coddle Creek Elementary School, was able to win.

Jayakumar and Sudev were recognized at Monday’s Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education meeting.

Jayakumar also won the regional bee held at Bank of America Stadium on March 13 and is headed to the state competition.

