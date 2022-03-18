Rishidharan Jayakumar wins Iredell-Statesville Schools District Spelling Bee

It took 16 rounds, but Rishidharan Jayakumar went the distance to win the Iredell-Statesville Schools District Spelling Bee, which was held Feb. 3 at Mac Gray Auditorium on the campus of Statesville High School.

The final and winning word was “aggrandizement” for the seventh-grader from the Brawley School.

There were also two additional two rounds to determine second place, one that Advaith Sudev, a fifth-grader at Coddle Creek Elementary School, was able to win.

Jayakumar and Sudev were recognized at Monday’s Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education meeting.

Jayakumar also won the regional bee held at Bank of America Stadium on March 13 and is headed to the state competition.

