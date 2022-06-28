Ringing in the Fourth: Parades, fireworks planned to celebrate Independence Day

There will be no shortage of ways to celebrate Independence Day in Iredell County in 2022.

From Mooresville all the way to Union Grove, many towns have their own plans in place for citizens to honor America this July 4th weekend.

Beginning with Troutman, on the morning of July 2, the town will host its 18th annual Independence Day Parade stretching the length of Main Street. For this year’s parade, the United States Marine Corps will serve as the grand marshals and will ride on a town-sponsored float.

The town of Troutman will also be hosting its annual fireworks show that very same night at the Iredell County Fairgrounds. Starting at 7 p.m., the public is free to attend the celebration where there will be music, food, and a children’s play area. The fireworks display will begin at full dark, or approximately 9:30.

Also on July 2, the town of Union Grove will have a celebration of their own hosted by Blake Farms Family RV Resort on the day of their grand opening. Gates open at 2 p.m. and admission is free. Activities at the event include a musical performance by Band of Ages as well as vendors and activities for children. A fireworks show will be held at the end of the night.

On Sunday, July 3, it will be Statesville’s turn to host a fireworks show. With the show being launched from the Signal Hill Bike Trail at 9:30 p.m., residents are encouraged to find seating space at viewing locations such as Signal Hill Mall, the former Bi-Lo parking lot, the Statesville Soccer Complex, or the King of the Sea Restaurant.

On the morning of the 4th, the Baymount neighborhood will host its annual parade at 10 a.m. This parade, now in its 24th year, is put on by the members of the Baymount Drive community in northeastern Statesville both honors the spirit of the holiday and acts as a way to bring members of the neighborhood together.

Also on the morning of the 4th, the Union Grove Ruritan Club will host its annual July 4 ham breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Union Grove Community Building. The breakfast will include country ham, sausage, eggs, gravy, biscuits, cooked apples, jelly, and various beverages. A reasonable donation is requested and proceeds will benefit club activities such as scholarships, assistance with need in the community, the Union Grove Elementary School, veterans, the North Iredell Rescue Squad, and more.

And in Mooresville, an Independence Day tradition returns yet again as the Exchange Club of Mooresville/LKN and the Lowe’s YMCA continue their “Field of Flags” partnership in 2022.

More 800 American flags are planned to be placed across the playing fields at the Lowe’s YMCA, all purchased by local residents to honor service members, both active and fallen, as well as first responders. The Field of Flags is part of Mooresville’s annual July 4th celebration that also includes a concert and fireworks show open to the public.

Volunteers are invited to help set up the Field of Flags on the morning of July 2. Included with the over 800 American flags that will be displayed are flags honoring each branch of the military as well as Prevention of Child Abuse flags.

Each flag erected in the field will have a tag signifying who the flag is honoring and residents are encouraged to walk through the grid to learn more about the men and women that protect the United States of America.

The Exchange Club is still accepting new orders for flags as well. Each flag costs $35 and all money raised from their sale is donated equally among the four programs of service, Americanism, Community Service, Prevention of Child Abuse, and Youth, that are operated by the Exchange Club. Those who purchase flags are able to pick them up at the conclusion of the event on July 5. Any flags not picked up are donated back to the Exchange Club.

A ceremony dedicated to the Field of Flags will be held at 6 p.m. on July 3.

To go along with the Field of Flags, the Lowe’s YMCA is holding their annual 4th of July celebration. For the 2022 event, Carolina’s Male Country Artist of the Year, Tim Elliot, is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. on July 3rd with fireworks to follow at 9:15. There will be food trucks at the event as well.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to get a good view of the show.

For more information on purchasing a flag or volunteering as part of the set up crew, visit https://mooresvillelknexchange.org/2022FoF.

For more information on the July 4th Celebration at the Lowe’s YMCA, visit https://www.facebook.com/LowesYMCA.