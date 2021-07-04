Riding together: Motorcycles and cars parade by Howell family in show of unity

Keith Bills said he has been putting together and hosting motorcycle rides for some time, but Ah’Miyahh Howell’s death made him want to show Statesville, Iredell County, and the community as a whole could stand united in tough times.

“With this little girl getting taken away the way she was taken away is senseless. This is our hometown. It’s time for Iredell County as a whole to stand up and be unified.

“We all need to stand up as members of the county.”

Ah’miyahh was killed and two more children, ages 7 and 10, were injured in two separate shootings last Monday night in Statesville.

“We will ride 500 miles to help someone else, but we need to be here helping our neighbors in Iredell County,” Bills said.

On Friday evening, the motorcycles, muscle cars, sports cars, trucks and anything else with an engine left the parking lot on Shelton Avenue where they gathered and made their way to Wilson Lee Boulevard and past the home where the Howell family was gathered.

The roar of engines, smell of burning rubber and cheers from onlookers was a much-needed jolt of positivity for the neighborhood that had been brought into focus last week.