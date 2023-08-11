Rides, games and racing, along with the main reason for the annual event, agriculture, will return to Troutman in three weeks.

The 87th annual Iredell County Agricultural Fair will begin Sept. 1 and continue through Sept. 9.

The fair, sponsored by the Statesville Kiwanis Club, kicks off at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, 630 N. Main St., Troutman.

“Everything is looking pretty good right now,” said Kiwanis Fair Manager Jim Head.

The official ribbon-cutting for the fair will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 and will include local and state leaders and fair officials.

B&K Carnival will provide the rides for the fair again this year. Wristbands for the rides are sold separately from the $5 admission to the fairgrounds. Wristbands are $20 for unlimited rides and individual ride tickets will also be available.

The fair will open at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1, Sept. 5-8 and at 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, 3, 4 and 9.

Mini outlaw racing will be Sept. 5-6 at 7 p.m. and the demolition derby is at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9. Go Kart Racing will be featured on Sept. 1, 2 and 4 at 7 p.m.

Admission to the fair is $5 with those 6 and younger admitted free. On Sept. 7, students in grades K-12, veterans and senior citizens are admitted free.

The agricultural part of the fair includes dairy and beef cattle shows, sheep and goat shows, a dairy judging contest and a special abilities dairy award show.

The dairy cattle shows will be Sept. 3 and Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. The sheep and goat show will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 7. The dairy judging contest will be at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Field and garden crops, clothing, photography and furnishings will also be judged during the fair.

Proceeds from the annual event fund scholarships for local students.

Head said that last year, with a couple of rainouts, the proceeds amounted to $17,000 that was distributed to 17 local students. If the weather cooperates, he said, it is hoped that the Kiwanis will be able to give out more scholarships next year.

Head offered thanks to Iredell County Extension Agent Nancy Keith and her staff for their work in putting the agricultural portion of the fair together and he also expressed appreciation to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners and county staff. “We would not be able to do it without you,” he said.