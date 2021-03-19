 Skip to main content
Richard named interim police chief of Troutman
Richard named interim police chief of Troutman

The Town of Troutman announced that Corey Richard is the interim police chief after Tina Fleming resigned from the position on Wednesday.

The former police chief and one officer, James Darin Bumgarner, resigned earlier this week. 

This story will be updated.

