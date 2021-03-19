Richard named interim police chief of Troutman; controversy over resignations continue

Bumgarner’s resignation letter

While the town of Troutman acknowledged Fleming’s resignation, it didn’t note Bumgarner’s, which generated controversy after part of Bumgarner’s resignation letter was published by David Whisenant with WBTV on Thursday. Bumgarner told the Record & Landmark that he didn’t share the letter with WBTV but, while he confirmed it was a copy, he said it wasn’t the full story.

In the letter, Bumgarner thanks his fellow officers before addressing a number of issues. He said his complaints “fell on deaf ears” of the town council in Troutman and that “there has been an ongoing verbal and mental assault on many of the town’s employees.”

Bumgarner didn’t name Wyatt but referred to the town manager as the source of the issues.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The irony of the situation is that instead of addressing the real problem, it seems council would rather cater to it,” Bumgarner wrote. “This now has drawn to the point where the community is watching not only a wealth of experience in police work but also the working of the town of Troutman dissipate in mere weeks what took years to gain.