Richard named interim police chief of Troutman; controversy over resignations continue

The town of Troutman announced that Corey Richard is the interim police chief after Tina Fleming resigned from the position Wednesday.
The former police chief and one officer, James Darin Bumgarner, resigned earlier this week.
Richard has served as a detective for the Troutman Police Department in the past 10 years, according to the town’s website, as well as a Field Training Officer. He is a graduate of Mitchell Community College BLET program and attended numerous schools and training programs ranging from fraud investigations to drug investigations. He heads the criminal investigations unit and departmental IT resource.
The town of Troutman also released a statement signed by Mayor Teross Young on Thursday. The statement reads:
“Upon the appointment of Ron Wyatt as Manager of the Town of Troutman, the Mayor and Council directed him to begin the reform of practices, procedures and business practices of the Troutman Police Department and other departments. Deficiencies had been identified and a plan was implemented to correct them. Mr. Wyatt began to work on those challenges. This week the Chief of Police, Tina Fleming, decided to resign. The Mayor and Town Council have continued confidence in our Town manager. We wish Chief Fleming the best. We shall continue to work diligently to have an efficient and effective town government.”
Bumgarner’s resignation letter
While the town of Troutman acknowledged Fleming’s resignation, it didn’t note Bumgarner’s, which generated controversy after part of Bumgarner’s resignation letter was published by David Whisenant with WBTV on Thursday. Bumgarner told the Record & Landmark that he didn’t share the letter with WBTV but, while he confirmed it was a copy, he said it wasn’t the full story.
In the letter, Bumgarner thanks his fellow officers before addressing a number of issues. He said his complaints “fell on deaf ears” of the town council in Troutman and that “there has been an ongoing verbal and mental assault on many of the town’s employees.”
Bumgarner didn’t name Wyatt but referred to the town manager as the source of the issues.
“The irony of the situation is that instead of addressing the real problem, it seems council would rather cater to it,” Bumgarner wrote. “This now has drawn to the point where the community is watching not only a wealth of experience in police work but also the working of the town of Troutman dissipate in mere weeks what took years to gain.
“It is understandable that things change in a town government. It is also understandable that mistakes will be made in a town government. It is, though, with sadness, that I point out to you that not only did you put your faith in someone who has already waged war against members of your police department in the past, and he is now doing it again.”
Bumgarner said there was animosity toward leaders of the department and said Wyatt was underqualified and hired by “’the good ol’ boy’ system.” Bumgarner thanked Fleming and said spoke well of her before turning his attention back to Wyatt and the town council, saying he was disrespected by them during a recent retreat when he addressed them.
Bumgarner also wrote of “comp time” and how Wyatt and the city would handle that and sick time. Bumgarner accused Wyatt of bullying behavior and said he demeaned and belittled him and other town employees.
On the final page of the document on Troutman Police Department stationary, he said it was a lie that he was upset about “the take-home car situation,” which he said was a rumor started to provoke him. A take-home car is when an officer drives home a police cruiser they use on duty, often seen as a perk of the job. Bumgarner’s residence in Taylorsville was deemed outside the area, which Wyatt said was the reason for no longer allowing it. Bumgarner also said he battled COVID-19 earlier this year and, despite any issues with sick pay, other employees had helped him out with the issue.
In closing, Bumgarner notes several awards he received while working in Troutman and said the city is losing an officer with 15 years’ experience.
Wyatt responds
While Bumgarner’s resignation letter hasn’t formally been made public, Wyatt did respond to some of the matters brought up in the letter.
“He and I have never had a conversation. Anything said is third-party hearsay … I have never had a direct discussion with him, and called no such name,” Wyatt said. “His letter is not factual. He wrote his letter of resignation with his opinion and his emotions, and he is allowed to do that. I’m still here as an employee, so I can’t comment more on what was said.
“He had the opportunity to address them in a formal way. Through social media and press isn’t the way to handle that.”
Wyatt said he was comfortable in his position despite what was said in the letter and would be willing to defend any of the changes he has made since taking over as town manager.
