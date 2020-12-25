Richard Dalrymple's voice of care, compassion still speaks loud and clear

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With a jazz radio show, it's required to announce all the musicians that played on whatever artist music that was aired because that is what the jazz listener expects. So the show has to be planned out beforehand,” said George Hoar. “I have great memories of going down to the radio station and seeing Richard do his thing. He was always very well prepared with all his handwritten notes on all the music he was going to air and was always very happy to see anyone who stopped by to see him. I considered Richard's show one of the best jazz radio shows in the country.”

Through his show and just in general, he touched many lives as his wife Donna noted, “he was a great, all-out guy, he never met a stranger. He was a talker,” she said with a laugh. “Sometimes I had to cut him off.”

And if he did meet someone for the first time, it wasn’t long before the strangers became friends as was evident by how he and Zinna met and became great friends.

It was under “very humorous circumstances” that the pair met, Zinna said.