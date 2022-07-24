Revival of tableau might be clever way to spark interest in art, photographs

Recently I got to thinking about Victorian pastimes, forms of entertainment that your and my great-grandparents may have enjoyed. Besides chess, checkers, charades and innumerable card games such as canasta, there was also a popular game said to have originated in China that used small tiles, known as “mahjongg,” which may be a topic for a future column.

The game under discussion today, however, used neither cards, nor checker or chess pieces nor tiles. It used people and a minimum of props and was known as tableau vivant (French for “living picture”). This entertainment combines aspects of theatre and the visual arts. Tableau — the plural form is “tableaux vivands” — was a type of genteel entertainment of the second half of the 19th century. I have never seen a tableau done live, but would like to; I might even participate in such an entertainment, called by some, “an elevated form of pantomime.”

The concept was to use people and props to recreate a famous painting, photograph or statue and for the other guests to try to guess the name of what is being recreated. I assume the group took turns being part of the “picture” and guessing at what was being presented. Another variation was to use a bright light behind the “actors” to project their silhouettes onto a screen, and so to name the painting or photograph by only by the projected dark/light image.

For instance, if you wished to create a tableau with only one person, you could have a lady stand on a chair or low table, hold a large book in her left arm at about waist level, and a flashlight or small lamp upraised in her right hand. She would be a tableau of “The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World,” which is the Statue of Liberty’s real title.

If you had the time and resources, you could drape your Lady Liberty with a sheet or two, to resemble the flowing gown on the Statue of Liberty. You could even put a series of lamps around the bottom of the chair too simulate Lady Liberty’s lighting on Liberty Island in New York’s harbor.

Another easily-staged tableau would be the 1851 painting, “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” by Emanuel Leutze. Have a number of people pretend to be “rowing” using brooms, mops, yard rakes, etc., while a man stands near the front of the group — in the “bow” — as General Washington, with a partially-furled Stars and Stripes behind him. The “Betsy Ross flag” with the thirteen stars arranged in a circle would be best, if available. Some pillows on the floor beside the group would stand in as large chunks of ice in the river.

You could easily do a tableau of the image that appears in the opening of the TV show, “The Simpsons,” in which the members of the family (left to right, Homer, Marge, Lisa, Maggie, Bart) rush to seats on their red couch. Tableau are usually done without movement, so the five “Simpsons” would already be seated on the couch, rather than running to it, when the scene is revealed.

A great patriotic tableau might be the U.S. Marine Corps Iwo Jima Memorial, derived from Robert Capra’s iconic photograph that was made into the larger-than-life bronze statue in Washington, D.C. Here six men (or a mix of males and females dressed like soldiers) and a large American flag are all you would need, the six positioned carefully so as to look like they are “planting the flag” on Mt. Suribachi during that World War II battle.

Another simple painting to recreate as a tableau would be Grant Wood’s famous “American Gothic.” Involving only a man and a woman, the man holding something like a pitchfork, a broom, or a shovel. Something suggesting a house in the background would add to the presentation.

If you go to Google and type in “20 Modern Remakes of Famous Paintings,” you will find some good examples of what I’m trying to suggest. You’ll note that the “remakes” are not exact copies of the originals, but are more like suggestions.

Besides doing “live” presentations on a stage area with a curtain to open, Powerpoint photographic projections of the original artworks and then showing the recreations by actors would make for an interesting presentation.

My friend William C. “Bill” Moose tells me he has read in old local newspapers that from time to time the young ladies of Mitchell College presented tableaux at college social functions.

A revival of tableau might also be a clever — that is sneaky — way to interest students in art and iconic photographs.