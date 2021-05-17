Rev. Robert W. Lee facing scrunity after Washington Post fact check claims he isn't related to Robert E. Lee

What’s in a name? Plenty, when you share the name of a famous Civil War general. The Rev. Robert W. Lee of Statesville, who believed he was a distant relative of Robert E. Lee, is embattled after a fact check by the Washington Post which states he is not a descendant of the famous Virginia military leader.

In response, Lee posted a statement on his social media addressing the issue, beginning with: “What needs to be said cannot be fully articulated in a social media post, but I will try.”

“I stand by the records I have seen and worked with. They are not mine to share. Family dynamics are at play, and after a column in 2016 and 2020 in the Washington Post, we believed we had provided enough verification,” Lee wrote. “My mission and ministry has been confronting white supremacy as a sin. Regardless of whether you believe me or the article, the fact remains that either lineage participated and profited from racism and slavery. That ends with me.

“If you feel I have sought fortune for this I can assure you that was never the case. If you feel this discredit me or breaks trust, I’m sorry. And, for distraction and de-centering voices of color, I’m sorry.”