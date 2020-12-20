'Return to The Coca-Cola Trail' includes reference to Statesville

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A memory comes to mind: When I was a seventh-grader in Statesvillian Dan Woody’s homeroom at Mooresville Junior High in school year 1960-61, we made our first out-of-town field trip to Charlotte and visited the then newly-opened Charlottetown Mall. It was the first enclosed shopping mall in the Southeast, having opened in October of 1959. We also toured the Coca-Cola bottling plant in the Queen City.

There we saw the iconic green bottles being cleaned, sterilized, filled and capped on an assembly line moving at the speed of “really, really fast.”

The thing I remember most 60-some years later was an area of the building set aside as a sort of Coca-Cola museum. The tour guide held up a clear glass bottle with “Coca-Cola” written in Arabic on it and explained that some countries did not allow beverages to be sold in colored glass bottles. He went on to speculate that perhaps an air traveler had bought the beverage in an Arabic-speaking country, had taken it with him or her aboard the airplane, finished the drink while aboard and had put the empty in the pocket in the back of the seat in front of him (or her), which was later discovered and recycled by ground personnel at Douglas Airport in Charlotte.