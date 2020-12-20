'Return to The Coca-Cola Trail' includes reference to Statesville

Larry Jorgensen, who hangs his hat in Mansura, Louisiana, recently sent me his second volume about his favorite soft drink. His first splash into this subject was "The Coca-Cola Trail," which came out in 2017. "Return to The Coca-Cola Trail: The People and Places in the History of Coca-Cola" is the title of his latest venture. As you may know, Coca-Cola, or “Coke,” is arguably the best-recognized American product in the world.
From a beginning in post-Civil War Atlanta, with practicing pharmacist and Confederate Army veteran Dr. John S. Pemberton (1831-1888) serving the world’s first Coca-Cola at Jacobs' Pharmacy in Atlanta on May 8, 1886, and the 1892 purchase of the formula and incorporation for a reported $1,750, Coca-Cola has done well. The beverage really took off under Asa Griggs Candler (1851-1929); the Coca-Cola Company now has bottlers in more countries than speak English, and more than 700,000 employees world-wide. In the “cola wars,” Coca-Cola has die-hard brand fans vis-a-vis Pepsi Cola like we used to have for Ford v. Chevrolet.
Jorgensen tells of the origin of Coca-Cola’s distinctive 6.5 oz. bottles, tinted “Georgia green” and patented in 1915.
The real draw of the book for us in Iredell County is the fact that Jorgensen has a chapter on the Coca-Cola bottling plants that used to be in Statesville. Steve Hill at the Statesville Historical Collection has supplied Jorgensen with nine photos that help tell the local Coca-Cola story. Did you know, for instance, there is a building on Front Street in Statesville known as “Coca-Cola Hall” that was a popular venue for recitals, concerts, dances, lectures and such? The first floor of the building was used to bottle the drink and the second floor was an early incarnation of Statesville’s Civic Center.
A memory comes to mind: When I was a seventh-grader in Statesvillian Dan Woody’s homeroom at Mooresville Junior High in school year 1960-61, we made our first out-of-town field trip to Charlotte and visited the then newly-opened Charlottetown Mall. It was the first enclosed shopping mall in the Southeast, having opened in October of 1959. We also toured the Coca-Cola bottling plant in the Queen City.
There we saw the iconic green bottles being cleaned, sterilized, filled and capped on an assembly line moving at the speed of “really, really fast.”
The thing I remember most 60-some years later was an area of the building set aside as a sort of Coca-Cola museum. The tour guide held up a clear glass bottle with “Coca-Cola” written in Arabic on it and explained that some countries did not allow beverages to be sold in colored glass bottles. He went on to speculate that perhaps an air traveler had bought the beverage in an Arabic-speaking country, had taken it with him or her aboard the airplane, finished the drink while aboard and had put the empty in the pocket in the back of the seat in front of him (or her), which was later discovered and recycled by ground personnel at Douglas Airport in Charlotte.
Back to Larry Jorgensen’s 202-page book. As with his first book documenting the story of “the world’s best-known product,” this volume is full of photos of Coke signs, bottling plants, company employees, and so forth. Besides having a chapter on the Coke plant in Statesville, Jorgensen gives the story on similar bottling plants from the Texas panhandle to Iowa, to Alabama, to Michigan, to Tennessee. He also explains why the bottle is green and recounts the old Southern practice of floating peanuts in the drink.
Finally, there is a chapter on the restoration of Coca-Cola advertisements painted on small town store walls, ads once as common as Burma Shave signs along rural highways.
This interesting book, with its sweet and nostalgic sip of local history, will be a refreshing pause to many readers. It is available locally at Roots Outdoor NC, an outdoor clothing and equipment shop, at 201 W. Broad St. or from the publisher, G. L. Management, LLC, P.O. Box 633, Mansura, LA 71350, for $22, which includes shipping. You can also go to the website, www.thecocacolatrail.com.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
