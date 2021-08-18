Retiring nurse felt 'it was my calling'

Being a nurse was all that Kaye Henderson remembers wanting to do. Even at the young age of 5, she had this goal in mind — that is, after “I figured out I couldn’t be a cowgirl and wear guns,” she said.
The reason that this young age is impressed into her mind is that it was when she had her tonsils taken out. Following her surgery, she experienced some post-op bleeding and had to be taken back to the hospital, where a nurse came in with three needles on her tray.
Henderson asked the nurse if all those needles were for her. She was told no, but then “they proceeded to turn me over and give me all three.” Henderson shared that her mother thought that would make her change her mind about being a nurse; however, she was determined to proceed and enter the nursing field.
“I never thought about doing anything else,” Henderson shared. “And as I got older and went into nursing, I really felt like it was my calling. I felt like it was where God intended for me to be, and I’ve always felt like He put me working where he wanted me to be.”
On July 30, Henderson was honored with a celebration offering the community the opportunity to wish her well on her retiring from almost 50 years of nursing service. A number of former co-workers, family and friends dropped by the event, which was held at Dr. Girouard’s Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic on East Broad Street, Statesville where Henderson officially retired on July 27.
Born in Olin, Henderson said she and her parents, Sarah Campbell Lloyd and R.C. Lloyd Jr., who was a Baptist minister, moved to Statesville right after she was born. She lived her whole life in Statesville, she noted and graduated from Statesville High School. At this time, she said, Davis Hospital had a diploma program; however, “you had to take some things at Mitchell College, so I started at Mitchell,” which she noted was a private junior college when she first started taking those courses.
During this time, Henderson learned she could transfer to Lenoir-Rhyne and, with an extra summer school, could earn a BSN. She did this and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne in 1972. One could work as a graduate nurse, she noted, while waiting to take their state boards of nursing. Therefore, she called Iredell Memorial Hospital to inquire about any positions they might have available.
While on the phone speaking with someone in the nursing office, Henderson said they asked her to hold on and speak to the director of nursing. As soon as the director realized she had graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne, she immediately asked her when she could start to work. And thus, in 1972, Henderson’s nursing career began.
During her time at Iredell Memorial Hospital, Henderson said she served as a staff nursing for almost a year, working all over the hospital.
“I had requested that I rotate the services so that I could get familiar with everything,” she shared. Her last rotation was the emergency room, “and that’s where I found what I really loved because you never know what’s coming through the doors. So you’ve got to be on your toes for anything.”
In 1975, Henderson left Iredell Memorial and began teaching at Mitchell when they first developed the licensed practical nurse program. She taught the LPN program until 1984, with Irene Henline serving as director. During this time, Henderson said that Mitchell wanted to have an Associate Degree program for RNs, and it was she and Henline, along with several others, who wrote that program.
Staying back to serve as the director of the LPN program to be able to graduate this last class, she then started teaching the RN program and eventually became the director, retiring from there in 2004.
Enrolled at the time in the nurse practitioner program and having to do lots of clinicals was her reason for retiring, she shared. “I couldn’t teach and hold down that job and do the nurse practitioner program,” she said. Prior to graduating from the program in August 2004, Henderson noted she was asked by the director of hospice if she would come and be the nurse practitioner at the Gordon Hospice House.
Having been given a scholarship by Iredell Memorial and needing to fulfill that responsibility of repayment, Henderson said she turned the position down. However, Arnold Nunnery, who served as the CEO at Iredell, called her and told her, “We think you’re right person to take the job at hospice. If you’ll agree to do that, then we’ll forgive the scholarship.”
Therefore, in September 2004, Henderson went to hospice where she remained until December 2007. Because she had her dad as her last patient there, she decided to leave “needing some emotional distance.”
Needing a reference, she called Ann Moose at Dr. Girouard’s Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic in Statesville to see if she would provide one. Moose told her, “I’ll be a reference, but you need to come and work for us.” Henderson was given an interview by the doctor and hired on the spot. She began working at the wellness center in January 2008 and retired July 27.
While Henderson might be retired from her years of serving as a nurse in the community, nursing remains a part of her life as she plans to volunteer with hospice at Gordon Hospice House.
In addition to volunteering with hospice, she plans to look for other opportunities to volunteer. “I’d like to give back more to the community and be involved in more than just hospice,” she said. “There’s a lot of wonderful organizations and agencies that I think could use a volunteer maybe.”
During her retirement, she also plans to spend time in other pursuits as husband Paul shared they want to do some traveling, relax and enjoy the time. She and Paul met around 1973 while both were working at Iredell Memorial Hospital, she as a nurse and he in security, and they married in October 2004. Paul retired in 1999 after 30 years with the Statesville Police Department. Children are, she said, oldest daughter Johanna and youngest daughter, Khristy, stepdaughter Keri, stepson Cory, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Henderson shared she was involved with Girl Scouts when her girls were small and they have done lots of traveling with one of her granddaughters when she was in competitive cheerleading, dance and weight lifting. Now with retirement, she wants to spend time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
While nursing has been her passion, Henderson did note that she especially loved certain types of nursing including working in the emergency room and her time with Dr. Girouard, “because it was a time where we got to see patients improve their health. It was very beneficial to the patient, and it was a wonderful opportunity for me to actually watch patients improve.”
And, she shared that if others are considering going into the nursing field, she would encourage people to gain some experience as a nursing assistant.
“When I first started as a nursing instructor, we would see people come into the nursing program and say ‘I want to be a nurse.’ And we would have them in the classroom for about ¾ of the semester and then we’d take them to the hospital and after the first day of going to the hospital I’d have a line of four or five people saying, ‘I don’t want to be a nurse. This is not what I thought it was going to be, you know, I’m outta here.’
“So I would really encourage people to have experience and that’s what we did,” she stressed. “We decided that we would require as a prerequisite students to be nursing assistants so they would get some experience because it’s really hard work and it’s very difficult physically, but it’s very difficult emotionally sometimes. It can also be tremendously rewarding, but you have a lot that you have to go through.”
In addition to these rewards gained by helping patients, Henderson experienced additional rewards and honors throughout the years.
Henderson shared the story of one such special honor. She told of a student who battled cancer, was able to graduate and work, but relapsed and passed away. His family presented an award for his humanitarianism.
“I received that first award, and that is very special to me,” she said.
She has also been recognized as she was part of a group of nurses selected from the North Carolina Nurses Association to go to the legislature and provide aid. And if you weren’t busy, you could sit in on the sessions, she said.
She was selected as one of 50 nurse educators from all over the country to attend a genetics workshop in Cleveland, Ohio. “We had internationally known speakers. That was quite an experience being with those educators from all over the country,” she noted.
Henderson applied and was accepted with the Rotary Club of Statesville to go to Australia and spent a month there, focusing on their profession and learning about their way of life.
“It was just amazing. That was such an experience. And I got to sit and have my picture taken with a kangaroo that lived in the backyard of this farm I stayed on. It was just absolutely amazing.”
One experience that Henderson shared that she really treasures is her being asked to speak three times at Lenoir-Rhyne’s nursing commencement.
“The last time I was asked to speak, it was their 50th anniversary. So I told them I can’t figure out why you’ve asked me to speak because I’m not a speaker and I’m not published, and then I said, but I’ve figured it out. I’m old. I remember the last 50 years.”
As an honorarium, she noted, they gave her a place setting of the former dean’s china, and “that’s just a treasure. And NO amount of money could ever mean as much as that did. That was just wonderful.”
Over the years, Henderson has met many people and made many friends. One of these is Marybeth White, a former co-worker at the hospital, hospice and the weight loss and wellness clinic, who was able to be at the retirement celebration and expressed her congratulations.
“Kaye is just an outstanding nurse, and congratulations to her on 50 years being a nurse in this community. She has worked everywhere from hospitals to Hospice, weight loss and wellness. She has taught so many nursing students,” White said. “Her knowledge will continue in this community for a long time.”
Co-worker Christine Piunovich said that Kaye is “a true blessing, our rock.”
Unwavering in her early goal to be a part of the nursing profession, Henderson shared her thoughts that if others have a goal, “they need to pursue it. I had students who worked full time and it’s a difficult thing to do. But I taught full time when I was at Mitchell. I taught full time and went back to school and did my first master’s degree.