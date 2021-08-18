Retiring nurse felt 'it was my calling'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Henderson shared she was involved with Girl Scouts when her girls were small and they have done lots of traveling with one of her granddaughters when she was in competitive cheerleading, dance and weight lifting. Now with retirement, she wants to spend time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

While nursing has been her passion, Henderson did note that she especially loved certain types of nursing including working in the emergency room and her time with Dr. Girouard, “because it was a time where we got to see patients improve their health. It was very beneficial to the patient, and it was a wonderful opportunity for me to actually watch patients improve.”

And, she shared that if others are considering going into the nursing field, she would encourage people to gain some experience as a nursing assistant.

“When I first started as a nursing instructor, we would see people come into the nursing program and say ‘I want to be a nurse.’ And we would have them in the classroom for about ¾ of the semester and then we’d take them to the hospital and after the first day of going to the hospital I’d have a line of four or five people saying, ‘I don’t want to be a nurse. This is not what I thought it was going to be, you know, I’m outta here.’