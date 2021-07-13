Resources for Landlords event hopes to help put more people in homes

Landlords are looking for tenants, and Michele Knapp of Fifth Street Ministries is looking for landlords. That’s why she’s encouraging them to take part in the Resources for Landlords event on July 27 at the Collier Enrichment Center.
For her, it’s about tackling the issue of homelessness in the area and letting landlords know the resources available to them. One of which is rental assistance, which can be a benefit for the landlords looking for a steady stream of revenue.
“We’re going to explain government programs to landlords that assist individuals with rent. This rental assistance is guaranteed payment each month. So they’re not tracking down payments from their tenants,” Knapp said. “And we are also offering case management for each tenant so we will be a liaison between the landlord and the tenant and we can help fix any issues that are that arise with the tenants and offer as much support as possible to keep individuals housed.”
Knapp said through the Back @ Home program, which provides funds through the CARES Act, willing landlords can assist in putting individuals or families into homes through the program that can provide assistance for up to two years.
“At this point, we have enough funds through the CARES Act to house 50 households, so we need landlord support,” Knapp said. “If time runs out on this money and we haven’t spent it all, we got to send it back. I would much rather have this money be in our community and obviously putting families in homes. Hopefully, it’s a win-win all the way around.”
The event is organized by DISSY Regional Committees, which encompass Davie, Iredell, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin County, which is part of the NC Coalition to End Homelessness.
That won’t be the only issue addressed as the Statesville Housing Authority and other groups will be speaking at the event which hopes to bring in landlords and help provide them with tenants that are getting back on their feet, no matter what issue got them there.
Knapp said the assistance can be the first step in providing a formerly homeless person with much-needed stability.
“It alleviates a lot of stress. When you take somebody out of a homeless situation and put them back in housing, the stress is automatically alleviated of, ‘Where am I going to sleep tonight?’ ‘Am I going to have a roof over my head?’ ‘Do I have to sleep in my car? So that stress and anxiety are reduced, allowing them to then focus on their future of finding a job or applying for benefits that they would be eligible for,” Knapp said. “That’s the main piece, getting them into housing as quickly as possible.”
Another one of the event’s organizers, Alan Bagshaw with the North Carolina Balance of State Continuum of Care, said the event is an opportunity for individuals and landlords to get a better understanding of the different services that are available to individuals who are being served and how they can help support those individuals as well as the landlord with it being a successful housing placement.
“Rather than the landlord navigating the world on their own, it shows and removes stigma for mental health, substance abuse, anything like that, and shows landlords, hey, you’re not alone with dealing with this. If you need a buffer or you need assistance, we can be that gopher as well. So it kind of shows that those services are there to help support both the client and the landlord because often in this is that the landlord.”
Bagshaw said having groups like his and others to serve as an intermediary between landlords and tenants can help both sides deal with the issues they face. He described some of the issues landlords deal with as being “as clear as mud,” when it comes to issues around housing programs.
“It provides an opportunity for landlords to not be bugged, to know that they have the support of the state of North Carolina for one, but then they also have that support from local agencies and local homeless population, service agencies. It’s just an incredibly informative event,” Bagshaw said.
