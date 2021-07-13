Resources for Landlords event hopes to help put more people in homes

Landlords are looking for tenants, and Michele Knapp of Fifth Street Ministries is looking for landlords. That’s why she’s encouraging them to take part in the Resources for Landlords event on July 27 at the Collier Enrichment Center.

For her, it’s about tackling the issue of homelessness in the area and letting landlords know the resources available to them. One of which is rental assistance, which can be a benefit for the landlords looking for a steady stream of revenue.

“We’re going to explain government programs to landlords that assist individuals with rent. This rental assistance is guaranteed payment each month. So they’re not tracking down payments from their tenants,” Knapp said. “And we are also offering case management for each tenant so we will be a liaison between the landlord and the tenant and we can help fix any issues that are that arise with the tenants and offer as much support as possible to keep individuals housed.”

Knapp said through the Back @ Home program, which provides funds through the CARES Act, willing landlords can assist in putting individuals or families into homes through the program that can provide assistance for up to two years.