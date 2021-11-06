Resources available for fosters of teenagers

Every child deserves a safe and stable place to live regardless of age. In November, our agency recognizes National Adoption Awareness Month. Numerous children and teenagers remain in foster care in hopes that they will find their “forever home.” Without the proper support and guidance from a loving family, teenagers struggle to transition into adulthood.

Facts: teenagers who age out of foster care are more likely to become homeless, be incarcerated, struggle with substance abuse, drop out of high school, be unemployed or become parents at an early age. As the Iredell County LINKS coordinator, I have watched numerous teenagers remain in foster care due to a lack of adoptive homes willing to accept teens. Statistics show that this year alone, more than 20,000 youth will age out of foster care without a family. That means no one to turn to for advice, help or just the simple pat on the back and encouragement.

As we know, during adolescence, teenagers are learning more about themselves, their identity and who they want to become. It is increasingly important that they have safe and stable adoptive homes to feel secure as they continue to grow and develop. They require the same sense of connectedness, love, support and encouragement that families provide us throughout our life.