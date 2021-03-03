Resolution just the first step in statue's removal for its opponents

Todd Scott, like every Statesville NAACP president before him, asked the Iredell County Board of Commissioners and Statesville City Council to remove the Iredell County Confederate Memorial.
Naturally, with the commission’s vote to move it, Scott was glad to hear the news. But until it no longer sits on the lawn of the Iredell County Government Center, this particular battle for justice in his eyes won’t be over.
“Until they move it, it’s still going to be a problem,” Scott said. He said he understands the history behind the statue and what it means to some people in Statesville, but he and others see it as a celebration of a failed rebellion that was meant to keep Black people enslaved.
“When Black people see it, we see it as a part of the oppression. And when we find people want to keep it there, we find that people still want to keep us oppressed. You still want to let us know who is in charge, and it offends us. Anyone who says it has nothing to do with slavery is a falsehood,” Scott said.
When the Statesville NAACP president spoke at a meeting in January, he pleaded for the commissioners to at least hold a vote on it now that the election was over, but Scott said he wasn’t aware of the resolution until just before the meeting and was shocked at the 4-1 outcome in favor of its move.
The vote was a last-minute addition to the agenda for the Tuesday meeting, only being added after the meeting had begun. According to Chairman James Mallory, the reason for this was that the final draft of the resolution was still being written out when the agenda was published late last week.
For now, Scott is pleased that the county finally took leadership over the situation and put it to a vote.
“I’m thinking about my ancestors, and the people I knew who back in the day had to walk through there and the sacrifices they made. Last night was a historic vote,” Scott said.
For the better part of the last year, Mallory has been speaking with members of the community, predominantly African American members, regarding the statue and their feelings surrounding it. He claimed that, while the conversations weren’t hard, they were illuminating.
“To those that think the statue wasn’t affecting anyone, I say they need to talk to African Americans one-on-one and get them to open up,” he said. “If you’re unaware of the burden that they have carried that many don’t, it’s just not fair.
“I was surprised to find out the impact of some of the ways our justice system, employment, and housing work,” Mallory continued. “We have a lot of things that are colorblind on the face of it, but are discriminatory in effect.
“(The memorial) has accumulated baggage over the years because of segregation, Jim Crow, and voter suppression.”
After each gave an impassioned speech as to why they were voting the way they were, Mallory was joined by Gene Houpe, Melissa Neader and Marvin Norman in voting to pass the resolution. Scottie Brown was the lone dissenting vote.
For several minutes prior to voting, Houpe spoke on his views on the subject, expressing his conflict in voting to remove the statue.
“This is an issue that weighs heavy on me,” Houpe said during the meeting Tuesday night, pausing to collect his feelings. “The hardest job we have is how do we satisfy the offended without offending the satisfied.”
Houpe was ultimately the final commissioner to cast his vote, with Neader’s vote to adopt the resolution being the deciding vote.
“We could either try and control when and where we relocate it to honor and memorialize it appropriately,” Houpe said in a statement to the R&L. “Or we could be made to take it down by a judge.”
Houpe went on to say that he voted to pass the resolution in the hopes that it would inspire a positive dialogue between the opposing sides of the debate to come together to find a solution that is amicable to both sides.
“People on both sides have taken a position and just talk past one another,” Houpe said. “For example, you and I could yell at each other all day and not give in, or I could listen to you and put my feet in your shoes for a second. They may not agree, but at the end of the day, we have to develop some type of respect to at least hear what the other side of the situation.
“I hope this resolution causes a dialogue that is well overdue.”
In the end, Houpe stated in the meeting that he did not ultimately want the statue to be moved, but that having control over its future was better than being forced to remove it by a judge.
While no lawsuits were officially filed, the fear of future litigation was a factor in bringing this resolution to the board.
Now that the resolution has passed at the county level, there will be a few steps that have to be taken before it is actually moved, such as selecting a new home for the monument as well as approving funding for its removal.
However, the biggest step, passing the resolution has been taken.
“It’s about coming together and figuring out how we create conditions conducive for every child that’s born in Iredell County to achieve their highest potential,” Mallory said. “I think this sort of helps hit the reset button. It helps us honor our heritage but not at the expense of anyone else.”
Neither Neader nor Norman responded to requests for comment.
Brown, the lone vote to keep the statue at its current location, stated that he felt that removing the statue was taking away the right of Iredell County residents to honor their history.
“I’m a firm believer that you stand behind your history,” Brown said. “I will never take away the rights of people in this county. This is about history and heritage. I believe in fighting for what’s right and what is right to leave it there.
“(Chairman) Mallory wants this thing to go away, but now it’s going to get really bad.”
In closed-door meetings, Brown let his fellow commissioners know that he would not be voting for the resolution.
“Every time we give an inch, I wonder what’s next,” he said. “It’s been there 120 years — when did it start bothering people?”
Scott said he is praying for the safety of all involved after he said he read racist comments reacting to the vote to move the statue.
While this fight is all but won it seems for Scott and others, he said there is still plenty that he has on his mind that he wants the county and city to address.
“Poverty is one. Low-income housing is another that we’re working with. And we built a coalition for the removal of that statue, and we’re going to keep this coalition moving. It’s not just African Americans, it’s churches, and we want to keep that going, we have many fights ahead of us,” Scott said.
Scott wasn’t the only one in Statesville wanting to see the statue be moved. While not every group and individual fully agreed on how to go about asking the county to move the statue or worked with each other directly in the effort to get the county commission to act, all had similar reactions to the news.
From petition to fruition
Genesis Houpe was like others that protested in Statesville for racial justice last summer, but she also was the first to start a petition online to demand the statue be moved. While she began protesting in front of Mitchell College after George Floyd’s death in Minnesota, it wasn’t long before she joined others outside the grounds of the old courthouse.
“It was time to go to the statue,” Houpe said. “Once we started that protest, we knew we had to do more.”
She said after seeing other cities and counties remove their Confederate monuments, she wondered why Statesville and Iredell County weren’t addressing the issue here. That’s why in June 2020, she began a petition on Change.org to request the statue’s removal. As of 4:15 on Wednesday, 2,477 had signed on in support.
She acknowledged some of the arguments of those who want to keep the statue where it is but said they don’t acknowledge what it represents to many African Americans.
“It’s hurtful. A lot of people don’t see it as hurtful, they see it as heritage. But if your heritage is rooted in hate, then you’re blind to the fact it’s hateful,” Houpe said.
She said moving the statue to a cemetery where there are Confederate soldiers buried was more appropriate than its current location.
“Statues are made to celebrate, so why are we celebrating a lost war? For me, it belongs in a cemetery where people are buried who died for that cause,” Houpe said.
Like Scott, she said it’s only one step in the right direction.
“It’s no time to dwell and celebrate on this part because it is short-lived. It’s just one drop in the bucket because there’s so much change that needs to come about,” Houpe said. “We celebrate this for right now, but then it’s time to move on to the next one.”
Weathering the storm
Elowehi Onole, better known as Storm to most of Statesville, was protesting downtown Tuesday when she heard the news of the county board’s decision.
“We were shocked, honestly. It felt like it came out of the blue, nobody had even mentioned having it voted on, so there was a little bit of disbelief, a little shock, so it took a little while for it to sink in,” Onole said.
The leader of a group of protestors said Tuesday had marked 256 days of protest. Those days saw arrests, physical confrontations, and direct and indirect threats from some that want the statue to stay.
She said Wednesday night will be the last night of protest for her and her group now that the county has voted to move the statue.
“We’re absolutely delighted and tonight is saying thank you and saying goodbye,” Onole said.
Like Scott and Houpe, she said she hopes the city and county can move on to addressing some of the more systemic issues that affect African Americans and others in the community.
“While the statue was our first mark, it was symbolic of other issues,” Onole said.
Onole said she hopes to see Fourth Creek Cemetery taken better care of once the statue is moved and said she plans on starting a fundraiser for that.
“I think that’s where the statue would be most meaningful,” Onole said.
