Resolution just the first step in statue's removal for its opponents

Todd Scott, like every Statesville NAACP president before him, asked the Iredell County Board of Commissioners and Statesville City Council to remove the Iredell County Confederate Memorial.

Naturally, with the commission’s vote to move it, Scott was glad to hear the news. But until it no longer sits on the lawn of the Iredell County Government Center, this particular battle for justice in his eyes won’t be over.

“Until they move it, it’s still going to be a problem,” Scott said. He said he understands the history behind the statue and what it means to some people in Statesville, but he and others see it as a celebration of a failed rebellion that was meant to keep Black people enslaved.

“When Black people see it, we see it as a part of the oppression. And when we find people want to keep it there, we find that people still want to keep us oppressed. You still want to let us know who is in charge, and it offends us. Anyone who says it has nothing to do with slavery is a falsehood,” Scott said.

When the Statesville NAACP president spoke at a meeting in January, he pleaded for the commissioners to at least hold a vote on it now that the election was over, but Scott said he wasn’t aware of the resolution until just before the meeting and was shocked at the 4-1 outcome in favor of its move.