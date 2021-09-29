Residents voice opinions on airport access road options

As the city of Statesville decides which option it will take in building a new road to improve access near the Statesville Regional Airport, one thing seems clear no matter which option is taken.
“You can’t make everybody happy, period. It’s a matter of who and how many, not if,” said Angie Travis Roberts, one of the people who attended Tuesday’s meeting. She said she hopes the city will make a decision that creates as little difficulty as possible for landowners but said she understands it isn’t an easy task for the city.
That’s the dilemma for the Statesville Planning Department as they held their public meeting for the proposed Bethlehem Road relocation/new access road at the airport. Residents nearby will be affected positively and negatively by either option, but the city hopes to pick the option that does the most good for all the parties involved.
The two options address where part of Bethlehem Road was closed due to the airport’s need for a safety area. The city said the proposed new locations of the road would increase safety and connectivity for existing Bethlehem Road residents, as well as improve access to the airport, which is expanding because of economic development in the area.
Option 1 would connect directly to the old road near The Landings, a residential area near the airport. It would extend from Hickory Highway (US-70) eastward to a tie-in with Bethlehem Road.
Option 2 would connect Lowe’s Aviation Drive to Old Mountain Road.
The proposals call for a posted speed of 45 miles per hour and is anticipated to include two 12-foot wide travel lanes, 6-foot wide shoulders (4-foot paved, 2-foot grassed), and grassed roadside ditches. The proposed project would replace connectivity lost by the permanent closure of a segment of Bethlehem Road to the north for the construction of airport safety improvements. The city said it hopes the road would be constructed and finished sometime in 2023 if all goes to plan.
John Ferguson, the airport’s manager, said both options would help the airport as it replaces the connection lost a year ago.
“Better access for the airport and of course, better access for the neighbors,” Ferguson said. “Both have their positives and negatives, so I think we’ll wait and see what the majority of the neighbors would like.”
Officials were playing the city’s preference close to the vest, but residents who came to the meeting were mostly in favor of Option 1, with most stating that they had a property that would be affected by it.
“With Option 2, it would divide our property. We’d have three roads, one in front of us, one on each side of us, I don’t feel like that’s the best choice.” Doris Dellinger said. “We don’t want another road on our property.”
Not only for that reason, but residents like the Dellingers said they saw Option 1 as more beneficial to Statesville.
“Option 1 would be closer to the interstate, looks like that would be ideal for getting travelers on the interstate a lot quicker,” Ricky Dellinger said.
That ease of access was a point echoed by others as well.
“We’ve already lost access in the other direction, we’ve lost quick access to the garbage disposal and interstate. I-40 was so much easier to access,” Regina Reid said.
Comments on this project are being accepted through Oct.17.
This meeting comes a year after the portion of Bethlehem Road near the airport was closed to comply with federal safety regulations. That move made several residents less than happy as the Federal Aviation Administration requires a 1,000 square foot safety area there. It was not built in 2007 due to a lack of funds, according to the city.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL