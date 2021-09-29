Residents voice opinions on airport access road options

As the city of Statesville decides which option it will take in building a new road to improve access near the Statesville Regional Airport, one thing seems clear no matter which option is taken.

“You can’t make everybody happy, period. It’s a matter of who and how many, not if,” said Angie Travis Roberts, one of the people who attended Tuesday’s meeting. She said she hopes the city will make a decision that creates as little difficulty as possible for landowners but said she understands it isn’t an easy task for the city.

That’s the dilemma for the Statesville Planning Department as they held their public meeting for the proposed Bethlehem Road relocation/new access road at the airport. Residents nearby will be affected positively and negatively by either option, but the city hopes to pick the option that does the most good for all the parties involved.

The two options address where part of Bethlehem Road was closed due to the airport’s need for a safety area. The city said the proposed new locations of the road would increase safety and connectivity for existing Bethlehem Road residents, as well as improve access to the airport, which is expanding because of economic development in the area.