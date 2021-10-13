Researchers at Iredell County Library come from many states, other countries

Historical tourism has become a focus for towns and states across the country. When these visitors come in to visit Fort Dobbs, the Vance House, the Sharpe House or other sites, they usually stay in local hotels, eat and shop in local businesses, and buy gas. Many researchers come to the Iredell County Public Library. We keep a sign in log notebook in the Local History Room at the library here in Statesville. People can sign in and leave their contact information along with the names of the families they are working on.

Every so often, we go back and make an index of those who have been here by arranging them in order according to the family name they are working on. Patrons can then look and see who has been here researching a particular family. Visitors do not have to sign in, but most of them are glad to leave their information in hopes that other researchers working on the same family will contact them and offer to exchange information.

Recently, I went back through the notebook to gather information on who was visiting the library for a grant we were applying for. From January 2010 to September 2021 we had 633 visits from researchers from 38 other states. We had 92 visitors from Texas. We also had 12 visits from researchers from six other countries: Australia, Canada, England, Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands.