They might not have been putting in their normal work at Doosan Bobcat, but employees from the company were still breaking a sweat as they gave a helping hand to Rescue Ranch on Tuesday.

“It’s a good break from the every day rigamaroo of the office or factory line, but it gives your a different sense or purpose to get out and volunteer your time,” Christina Redfearn, a Doosan Bobcat senior commodity leader, said. “It’s a good feeling. It’s not just for yourself, it’s for your community.”

Volunteers helped the animal welfare organization by putting up fence, landscaping, and generally helping out as needed out around the ranch.

Redfearn said many of the volunteers were newer workers, so it was a good chance for them to get out into the community and also see what Rescue Ranch does up close.

For Rescue Ranch, which was also in the midst of hosting a camp for children that day, it allows them focus their efforts according to Executive Director Michelle Hepler said.

“We are delighted to have the support from Doosan Bobcat at Rescue Ranch again this year. Their commitment to helping in our community is amazing,” Hepler said. “These types of opportunities are beneficial in so many ways. It helps spread the word about our mission and programs, but it also takes some of the property maintenance pressure off our regular volunteers and employees so they can focus on animal care and educational programming.”