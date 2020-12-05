 Skip to main content
Rescue Ranch virtual auction scheduled to start Dec. 10
Rescue Ranch virtual auction scheduled to start Dec. 10

This custom-made live edge Brazilian cherry dining table with a metal base is one of the items available at the 2020 Rescue Ranch auction. The table is from Old Mill Custom Wood Crafting.  

Kicking off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Rescue Ranch will launch a virtual auction to raise funds for the 87-acre animal education nonprofit. The online auction will run until Dec. 17 and will feature items such as a custom-made dining room table, artwork, a private meal by the Moyer’s restaurant, an assortment of NASCAR items from different drivers, and more.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit Rescue Ranch’s missions of utilizing educational programs to promote respect for animals and responsible pet ownership, as well as agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the auction replaces the annual holiday dinner which would have celebrated its 16th year in 2020.

“Like all nonprofits, we’ve shifted our fundraising events to help keep our community safe during this time,” said co-founder, Krissie Newman. “We’re sad to not have the opportunity to see our supporters at our annual holiday dinner, however, we’re excited to launch the auction online so that supporters from across the country can participate. We have some amazing items for folks to bid on with all proceeds going directly back to the Ranch.

“More importantly, we have a really exciting announcement that we will make during the virtual auction on Dec. 10 that involves the continued growth of the Ranch and our mission!”

To join the live auction on Dec. 10, go to rescueranch.com, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, contact Amy Kwiatkowski at 704-768-0909 or amy@rescueranch.com.

About Rescue Ranch:

Rescue Ranch is a nonprofit animal welfare organization founded by Krissie Newman and NASCAR driver Ryan Newman. The 87-acre facility offers school, Scout and camp programs, birthday parties and private tours, which promote humane education through hands-on learning. Rescue Ranch is located in Statesville, North Carolina - less than an hour from Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Hickory. For more information on Rescue Ranch visit, rescueranch.com, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram

