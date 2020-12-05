Rescue Ranch virtual auction scheduled to start Dec. 10

Kicking off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Rescue Ranch will launch a virtual auction to raise funds for the 87-acre animal education nonprofit. The online auction will run until Dec. 17 and will feature items such as a custom-made dining room table, artwork, a private meal by the Moyer’s restaurant, an assortment of NASCAR items from different drivers, and more.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit Rescue Ranch’s missions of utilizing educational programs to promote respect for animals and responsible pet ownership, as well as agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the auction replaces the annual holiday dinner which would have celebrated its 16th year in 2020.

“Like all nonprofits, we’ve shifted our fundraising events to help keep our community safe during this time,” said co-founder, Krissie Newman. “We’re sad to not have the opportunity to see our supporters at our annual holiday dinner, however, we’re excited to launch the auction online so that supporters from across the country can participate. We have some amazing items for folks to bid on with all proceeds going directly back to the Ranch.