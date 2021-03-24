Rescue Ranch to offer yoga classes

Beginning April 24 and running through September, Rescue Ranch will host outside yoga classes on its breathtaking property on the last Saturday of each month. Guests will be appropriately spaced for the one-hour class led by an instructor from Deep Roots Yoga.

After yoga, participants can enjoy mimosas, coffee and light snacks from Fourth Creek Brewing while meeting the outdoor animal ambassadors which include steer, miniature horses, potbellied pigs, goats, sheep, turkey and more. The first drink is free with additional costing $5 each.

Admission is $10 per person. Childcare is available for $10 per child.

The classes are from 10 a.m. to noon and additional class dates are May 29, June 26, July 31, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25.

Rescue Ranch is located at 1424 Turnersburg Highway.

For more information on yoga at the ranch and to register, visit: https://bit.ly/38Iu9OA.