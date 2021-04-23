Rescue Ranch to host car show on May 15

On May 15, Rescue Ranch will play host to its Rally at the Ranch presented by Boyd Automobile Dealerships of Virginia. The outdoor car show, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature classic cars and hot rods, including some NASCAR celebrities’ personal cars.

Entry to this family friendly event if $15 per carload. Guests can enjoy meeting the outside animal ambassadors, walking on the nature trails and playing on the inclusive, 10,000 square foot Earnhardt Family Playground.

Food and beer trucks along with craft vendors will be on hand.

Preregistration for show cars is $20 and can be completed by emailing events@rescueranch.com and $25 for the day of the rally. Cash and credit cards are accepted on-site.

Rescue Ranch is an animal welfare organization that uses educational programs to promote respect for animals and responsible pet ownership, as well as agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation.