 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rescue Ranch to host car show on May 15
0 comments
top story

Rescue Ranch to host car show on May 15

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
rescue ranch poster.jpg

On May 15, Rescue Ranch will play host to its Rally at the Ranch presented by Boyd Automobile Dealerships of Virginia. The outdoor car show, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature classic cars and hot rods, including some NASCAR celebrities’ personal cars.

Entry to this family friendly event if $15 per carload. Guests can enjoy meeting the outside animal ambassadors, walking on the nature trails and playing on the inclusive, 10,000 square foot Earnhardt Family Playground.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Food and beer trucks along with craft vendors will be on hand.

Preregistration for show cars is $20 and can be completed by emailing events@rescueranch.com and $25 for the day of the rally. Cash and credit cards are accepted on-site.

Rescue Ranch is an animal welfare organization that uses educational programs to promote respect for animals and responsible pet ownership, as well as agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tourists get bird's-eye view of Chernobyl

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert