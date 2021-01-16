Peaches is finished with her elf duties for the year and is looking for her forever home! This big-eared beauty loves doing tricks and spins! She is a flirty girl that loves playing with other dogs and being the life of the party. This 25-pound low rider is ready for your couch! To adopt Peaches or view more adoptable animals, please visit RescueRanchAdoptions.com.
Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week
- From staff reports
- Updated
