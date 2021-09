This small German shepherd mix is living her best life! From being neglected to loved, Leyna is an absolute delight. She loves playing with other dogs, hanging in the backyard and cuddling on the couch.

She loves playing with toys and going on adventures to town.

She is going through heart worm treatment and is looking for her forever home.

Apply to adopt this 3-year-old cutie at rescueranchadoptions.com.

For information about Leyna, email adopt@rescueranch.com.