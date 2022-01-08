Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week: American foxhound mix looking for new home

Copper is a 1-year-old American foxhound mix that is ready to be your forever cuddle buddy. All he wants to do is hang out and be around you. He is a typical loving, goofy hound that will make you laugh every day at his antics. He is super dog friendly and great with kids. He's an overall perfect family dog. He will even grab you with his paw and look up at you with loving puppy eyes to get you to keep petting him.
While he is still very young, he's not that energetic and prefers snuggling on the couch watching TV and sniffing the backyard.
Copper was found on the side of the road, incredibly emaciated and we think he was an abandoned hunting dog. He's loving the spoiled inside dog life and will find any soft material to take a lazy nap on.
If you have any questions about Copper, please email adopt@rescueranch.com. His adoption fee is $300.