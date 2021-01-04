Rescue Ranch launches new foster, adoption program

Adopting dogs, cats and other pets have always been in the plans for the Rescue Ranch.
Since the non-profit started eight years ago, starting an adoption program was considered but getting the Rescue Ranch off the ground took priority, said Krissie Newman, one of the founders of the ranch. Providing a home to livestock, reptiles, birds and other animals, the ranch concentrated on education about animal welfare and hands-on learning about the care of animals.
“We always wanted to do adoptions but due to the time and effort to get it going we kept pushing it off,” she said.
The Rescue Ranch focused on its education mission, giving thousands of school children hands-on lessons in caring for animals.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to most of those programs and left Rescue Ranch board of directors members asking what could be done to supplement its mission in the absence of those field trips and other activities.
“We were asking what’s next for the ranch,” Newman said.
Jim Boyle, secretary/treasurer, proposed launching an adoption program to fill the void. “Jim said we’ve always wanted to do it. Maybe now is the right time,” Newman said. “He was 100 percent right.”
The next step was to find an adoption program director. Rescue Ranch Executive Director Ed Kinsch suggested April Arrington and she turned out to be the perfect fit, Newman said.
With a director on board, the Rescue Ranch launched its adoption program in December and one of the first to find a new home was a shepherd/lab mix Newman found in a shelter. “Within a week he found his forever home,” she said.
Newman said the dogs, cats, rabbits or other domestic pets that will be adopted through the Rescue Ranch come from kill shelters.
Daisy, a Bluetick hound, was one such dog pulled from a shelter. “She was cowering in the corner of her enclosure. She was completed scared to death,” she said.
Arrington saw potential in the young dog and took her to foster “April worked with her, getting her used to people,” Newman said. Now, Daisy is up for adoption through the Rescue Ranch.
Newman said the key to saving as many animals as possible is getting people to sign on as fosters. The Rescue Ranch does not have the facilities to house adoptable animals so fosters are essential to make this program a success, Newman said.
She said the program currently has five fosters. “We need people to open up their hearts and homes,” she said.
Newman said adopters are just as important.
Newman said this adoption program is a continuation of the mission of the Rescue Ranch.