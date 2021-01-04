Rescue Ranch launches new foster, adoption program

Adopting dogs, cats and other pets have always been in the plans for the Rescue Ranch.

Since the non-profit started eight years ago, starting an adoption program was considered but getting the Rescue Ranch off the ground took priority, said Krissie Newman, one of the founders of the ranch. Providing a home to livestock, reptiles, birds and other animals, the ranch concentrated on education about animal welfare and hands-on learning about the care of animals.

“We always wanted to do adoptions but due to the time and effort to get it going we kept pushing it off,” she said.

The Rescue Ranch focused on its education mission, giving thousands of school children hands-on lessons in caring for animals.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to most of those programs and left Rescue Ranch board of directors members asking what could be done to supplement its mission in the absence of those field trips and other activities.

“We were asking what’s next for the ranch,” Newman said.

Jim Boyle, secretary/treasurer, proposed launching an adoption program to fill the void. “Jim said we’ve always wanted to do it. Maybe now is the right time,” Newman said. “He was 100 percent right.”

