Rescue Ranch recently welcomed the addition of two new team members, Joan Rizzo as development manager and Todd Fowler as the humane education manager.

Rizzo has spent more than four decades as a nonprofit and strategic philanthropy professional, raising funds and community awareness for many causes. She is a mission-based development professional working with nonprofits within the southeast such as the American Diabetes Association, Easter Seals, and United Cerebral Palsy. Most recently, Rizzo worked at MSC Industrial Supply as a community relations specialist.

“Because of her love for animals of all kinds, and support for animal rescue groups throughout her life, Joan is a natural fit for Rescue Ranch. Her expertise and knowledge in development will be pivotal in building sustainable growth for the Ranch,” said Michelle Hepler, executive director for Rescue Ranch.

Fowler comes to Rescue Ranch with a background in elementary and middle school education, business, and outdoor learning. His education history includes studies in environmental geology, music education and performance, and a Bachelor of Science in business administration in innovation leadership and entrepreneurship. Fowler shared that he has developed a great appreciation for community, conservation, wildlife, and natural resource management.

“Todd brings strong knowledge and understanding for the holistic approach to education. He is driven towards providing educational opportunities with lifelong value outside of the original scope of the lesson. He believes the best of these come back to us at times we can’t predict and can be applied to other important areas of our lives,” said Hepler.