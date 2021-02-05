Rescue Ranch holding registration for Critter Camps

• Animal Careers –From veterinarians, to zookeepers, to wildlife rehabilitators campers will learn about all different careers for animal lovers. The cost is $200 per child, per week and the date is July 12-16.

For campers with special needs, entering first through sixth grade, there are two weeklong, half day, sessions available from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 – 4 p.m.

• Shipwrecked – Campers will learn about the kinds of animals you find on an island and their environment. The cost is $25 per child, per week. No additional discounts are available this week as the cost has been reduced thanks to donor support and the date is June 28 - July 2.

These sessions are open to children with disabilities including but not limited to, autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, and other special needs that require more supervision and a smaller group setting in order to have a successful camp experience. This camp is taught by certified teachers with exceptional children experience who are first aid and CPR certified.

To register for this session, please contact Allyson Floyd at (704) 768-0909 or at education@rescueranch.com.