Rescue event will not allow personal pets

Piedmont Animal Rescue Food and Brew Rescue will be held Saturday at the Iredell County Agricultural Fairgrounds in Troutman, but a recent outbreak of canine respiratory virus has resulted in an amendment to the entrance rules.

Donald Gullett, development director for PAR, said the festival will go on as planned Saturday, but attendees will not be able to bring their dogs as was previously announced.

He said Dr. Jamie Laity, medical director for PAR, made the recommendations. “Our main concern is for the health and safety of all animals, as well as all participants in attendance,” he said.

As a result, he said, no personal pets will be allowed. Only animals in the care of shelters and rescues that attend will be allowed on the fairground premises.

Each rescue and animal shelter will have its own assigned space and all animals will remain in the space assigned. The animals can leave with new families if adopted.

The virus, Laity said, does not affect cats.

The event is aimed at raising awareness of the rescues and shelters and the work they do to help animals get new homes.

The event will be held from 3-7 p.m. Food trucks, vendors and a beer garden will be a part of the festival. There will be trick-or-treating for children as well as costume contests for children.