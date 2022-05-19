Republicans Stroud, Houpe, Connolly advance out of primary for Iredell County Board of Commissioners

The field of nine Republicans is down to three after Tuesday’s primary, leaving Brad Stroud Sr., Gene Houpe and Bert Connolly as the top three vote-getters.

Stroud said he was humbled to see he received the most votes with 6,734 votes (14.10%), especially since this was his first time seeking public office.

“I thought I would do well but I was humbled… I was very humbled and I am honored to have the voters vote that way,” Stroud said.

Stroud led the way, followed by Houpe with 6,639 (13.91%), and Connolly with 6,128 (12.84%). The next closest finisher was Richard Coleman with 5,797 votes (12.14%).

Iredell County Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan said there won’t be a runoff in the case of the board of commissioners as the plurality needed was reached by six of nine candidates.

For the remaining Republicans, they face Democrats Michelle Goree and Frank Johnson in November’s general election, with the top three candidates receiving the most votes earning seats on the board.

Stroud said it was a learning experience for him as he came to understand it is more of a battle royal among the party in the primary before it gets behind the candidates that advance to the general election. He said now he hopes that he and the other Republicans can find success in November.

Houpe, the lone incumbent running as James Mallory and Marvin Norman chose not to, he was humbled and excited by the results and hopes to receive voters’ approval again in the general election.

“The citizens of our county again have trusted me as we move forward to the November ballot. I think my leadership and experience were important for them,” Houpe said. “I wanted to congratulate the other two winners, and I really want to congratulate everybody that ran and offered themselves to serve the citizens of Iredell County.”

That humility, mixed with relief as well as the realization that the process happens again in November was something the Republican primary winners had in common.

Iredell County

Iredell County Board of Commissioners—Republican

Brad Stroud, Sr. — 6,734 (14.10%)

Gene Houpe — 6,639 (13.91%)

Bert Connolly — 6,128 (12.84%)

Richard Coleman — 5,797 (12.14%)

Richard (Todd) Carver — 5,185 (10.86%)

Angela Wokatsch Matthews — 4,937 (10.34%)

Cindy Haynes — 4,645 (9.73%)

Laketha Bobish — 3,553 (7.44%)

Larry Payne — 2,928 (6.13%)

Blake Palmer — 1,196 (2.51%)

