Republicans easily win three Iredell-Statesville Schools board seats, leading in race for another

In a night with little election drama in Iredell County, at least one Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education race proved to be competitive.

The results aren’t official — absentee ballots postmarked before 5 p.m. on Election Day are still to be counted — but with a 154-vote lead, Abby Trent (R) is in a good position to make it a four-seat sweep for the county’s Republicans.

With the election night results, Abby Trent (R) leads Sarah Parker Pittman (D) in the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education District 3 contest, as Trent received 3,280 votes (51.20%) compared to Pittman’s 3,126 (48.80%) as of Wednesday afternoon.

And while races aren’t official until ballots are canvassed on Nov. 18, Trent said she is pleased with the results of the election.

“We ran a strong campaign focusing on my strengths and abilities rather than engaging in the typical political rhetoric. It was important for me to show the parents and students of District 3 how important they are to me,” Trent said in an email. “Of course the anticipation of waiting for the results was tough. Our team was confident we would pull off the win though. District 3 is one of the closer races generally because the area does include many more Democratic voters.”

Trent said that she looks to build relationships with administrators as the board tackles the county’s growth while also addressing the needs of underperforming schools in her district.

All of that, of course, assumes that the final results won’t change the winner of the race ultimately.

Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan said that there are more than 1,000 absentee ballots requested that haven’t been returned, but the number of them from District 3 was undermined at this time.

Pittman said that she is awaiting the final tally of votes but knows there is a need for improvement in local schools regardless of who wins.

“This campaign has brought a lot of public school folks together for a common cause. Our schools are a vital part of our community — they teach, they help in attracting good jobs from new and expanding businesses, and they are something that we can be proud of. We shed a light on the things that the schools are doing right and created ideas for how to improve,” Pittman said. “Every vote counts and every ballot deserves to be counted. I look forward to the final tally. Regardless of the outcome, we who believe in top-flight public education have much to do going forward.”

The Iredell County Democratic Party said it’s eager to see the results when they are final.

“Sarah‘s race is so close and we eagerly await the final tally after every eligible vote has been counted. Absentee ballots are still coming in and being counted,” Beth Kendall said. She is the head of the Democratic party in Iredell County. “Voters of all political parties voted for Sarah, as well as the other candidates we supported.

“All of their campaigns were built around positivity, inclusiveness and building consensus— not trying to avoid the real issues facing our schools and trying to tear down public education. As always, it’s in the hands of the voters- we just await their final say.”

And while there is still a bit of intrigue left in the District 3 race, the other school board races weren’t nearly as close.

District 1 was won by Brian Sloan (R) with 6,422 votes (87.21%) as he beat Max James Jr.’s write-in campaign, which received 942 (12.79%).

District 7 was won by Anita Kurn (R), who didn’t face a challenger.

“We’re going to do great for the children of Iredell, and make sure everyone is represented and has a voice, and be listened to and heard,” Kurn said. “This is where the work really begins.”

Mike Kubiniec (R) received 5,210 votes (66.43%) in his contest against unaffiliated candidate Billie Spevak’s 2,633 (33.57%).

Kubiniec said he was grateful for the voters he talked to at the polls during early voting on Election Day. He said he was a bit surprised by the physical toll of walking door to door and standing during the times the polls were open for this election but said it was worth it and he is ready to get to work.

“I expect to hit the deck running because I’ve done so much preparation already,” Kubiniec said. He said he has been attending school board meetings over the past year and also studied the state statutes that govern the powers of the school board.

He said that the growth at the county’s southern end will be one of the things the school board will have to tackle, which means building new schools. He said his experience in industry and business should help as the board looks to address the rising costs of construction and find ways for the school system to save money.

He also highlighted that as I-SS and schools across the state struggle to retain teachers, he hopes to work locally and with legislators in Raleigh to “move the ball forward” on teacher pay and other funding issues. He said that related to that is funding schools in their operations, which he hopes his experience helps the school system find ways to save money, which would be put back into budgets for other needs.

“We’ve got to have some better ideas to retain and attract new teachers. Dr. (Jeff) James put forth a few of those recently, but having worked in private industry, I’ve got more ideas to share,” Kubiniec said.

He said that he hopes I-SS and nearby school boards can work together on joint resolutions and other means to get state officials’ attention when it comes to issues that schools face.

“I think that would send a powerful message to our state legislature that might put some pressure on them to take better action on the teacher pay issue,”

Kubiniec said his third priority was to address what holds back continually poor-performing schools.

“I’d like to see more accountability,” Kubiniec said. He said that only recently had he recalled the board addressing the underperforming schools directly. “And I find that most unsatisfactory from an accountability and oversight perspective of the board.”