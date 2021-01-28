Report indicates Statesville Regional Airport contributes millions to local, state economy

The Statesville Regional Airport is contributing millions of dollars to the local and state economies, as well as supporting hundreds of jobs connected to the operation of the airport, according to a recent report released by the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation.

The report contains 2019 data from the state’s network of 72 publicly owned airports, and the aviation and aerospace assets that rely on them. It shows the Statesville airport as having a $139.2 million impact on the economy, including funneling more than $8.7 million to state and local tax revenues.

“The report shows an increase of close to $5 million in the economic impact of Statesville Regional Airport since 2017,” said John Ferguson, airport manager. “This information is important to analyze our growth, and especially this year, as we recover from the effect of COVID-19 on our 2020 operations.”

However, Ferguson was quick to add that the airport is currently seeing fuel sales numbers “that show we are already beginning to recover.” He explained that the airport experienced some good solid months of business in late 2020, and with the awarding of a $137,500 CARES grant, 2021 is in better shape than expected.

