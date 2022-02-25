Repairs to previously-fixed pothole will close one lane of Interstate 40

The pothole that closed both lanes of Interstate 40 in October needs additional repairs and will mean a lane closure for the next few days.

This time, one lane of westbound I-40 at the Beulah Road bridge, will be closed, said First Sgt. Daniel Hall of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. In October, both lanes were shut down.

The closure is expected to take place Friday, Hall said, and one lane will remain closed possibly through the weekend, he said.

“We are trying to be proactive and let people know so we can avoid some of the traffic issues we had last time,” he said.

Hall said the highway patrol was notified Friday that the repair on the pothole was damaged. Hall said he checked on the repair and it was noticeable that it was going to need additional repairs. “It’s not open like last time but it’s on its way,” he said. “Thank goodness someone notified us.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will close the one lane to fix the pothole for a second time, he said.