Repair of concrete slab closes right lane of Interstate 40
Repair of concrete slab closes right lane of Interstate 40

This morning, the N.C. Department of Transportation temporarily closed a small section of I-40 West in Iredell County to repair a concrete slab.

Maintenance on the interstate near River Hill Road (mile marker 157) began at 8 a.m. today and is scheduled to be complete by 4 p.m. tomorrow. The roadwork will be contingent on weather conditions.

Only the right lane will be closed while roadwork is underway.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and should plan for some delays.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

