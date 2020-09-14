Repair of concrete slab closes right lane of Interstate 40

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This morning, the N.C. Department of Transportation temporarily closed a small section of I-40 West in Iredell County to repair a concrete slab.

Maintenance on the interstate near River Hill Road (mile marker 157) began at 8 a.m. today and is scheduled to be complete by 4 p.m. tomorrow. The roadwork will be contingent on weather conditions.

Only the right lane will be closed while roadwork is underway.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and should plan for some delays.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.