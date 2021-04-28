Rep. Ted Budd enters U.S. Senate race

“I’ve shoveled a lot of manure on my family’s farm, and it’s not the dirtiest job that I’ve ever had now that I’ve been in Congress,” Budd said.

The congressman grew up on a Davie County farm and got an MBA from Wake Forest University. He previously worked for his family’s landscaping and janitorial business and created a company with his father that invested in agricultural businesses.

Jonathan Felts, a 48-year-old who has been friends with Budd since second grade and is a senior adviser to his campaign, said the congressman privately met with Trump on Friday at Mar-a-Lago and spoke with him for about half an hour to discuss his senate bid and the former president’s accomplishments.

“There was no endorsement, but it was an encouraging meeting,” Felts said.

Budd is the third major GOP candidate to enter the race. Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory have also declared their Senate bids. Felts said Budd has been in “constant communication” with Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law who has yet to rule out a senate bid.