Rep. McHenry presents grant for courts to offer alternatives to some veterans

Most of those gathered at the Iredell County Hall of Justice would be glad to see fewer people walking into the courtrooms there, much less the same people. That's why Rep. Patrick McHenry (NC-10) was on hand to present a grant to the courts there that will help veterans that find themselves there deal with mental health and substance abuse issues if they want help.

The Department of Justice's $697,727 Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant was presented at the courts that cover Iredell and Alexander counties and was the culmination of what Assistant District Attorney Carrie Nitzu said was teamwork from legislative, judicial and community stakeholders.

"It takes the whole community to come together and say they want to do this," Nitzu said. "Without our District Attorney Sarah Kirkman, our Superior Court judge, Joe Crosswhite, Chief District Court judge Dale Graham, none of this could happen, we couldn't have this today, so I'm grateful for that."

Nitzu said veterans who find themselves charged with certain crimes will be vetted on a case-by-case basis if they can be involved with the program.

"We'll look at the whole person, and make a determination if they're appropriate for this," Nitzu said.

Kirkman said they are excited to put the grant to use, and said it will begin early next year as training and other initial steps are taken.

Crosswhite said the hope is that non-violent offenders with mental health issues or substance abuse issues can potentially avoid worse charges and convictions if they are successful within this program. He said felonies in particular can make it harder for anyone, veteran or not, to find housing or work.

A veteran himself, Crosswhite said with veterans returning home and dealing with post-traumatic stress and other issues, they sometimes cope with drugs or alcohol, which can lead to other problems.

"This is another alternative, to try to give veterans other resources," Crosswhite said. "This is the first program we're going to kick off, and if it's successful, there are other drug treatment programs we hope to try."

Crosswhite said from his personal experience most of what he and other judges deal with often stems from mental health or substance abuse issues, whether veterans or otherwise.

"It's a shame our courts have become the first line of defense. There are other programs and other ways we can look to, to address these issues, before they become a crime," Crosswhite said. "If this is successful, hopefully, it will lead us to others."

But the grant might not have ever happened for the local courts if not for Purple Heart Homes.

After Brad Borders, Purple Heart Homes vice president of outreach, learned of a similar program in Catawba County, he and others began the process of organizing the interested parties. Purple Heart Homes also paid the $9,000 cost to hire a grant writer to apply for the DOJ grant.

"It provides support for the court system to run the program, providing for the costs associated, including holding veterans accountable with drug testing on a periodic basis, and not only making sure the veterans are paying restitution, but in the process getting the true help they need," Purple Health Homes CEO John Galina said. "It's only on behalf of a great community that has come together to support our veterans, and work alongside one another, that programs like this could be possible."

For McHenry, he said he believed the grant was a great opportunity to help veterans as well as the judicial system. He said jails aren't the best way to deal with certain cases involving substance abuse and hopes a program like this helps gets the best out of the veterans involved with it.

"The goal is to help veterans and make the community safer, and this is a great combination (of that)," McHenry said. "I'm happy to be here to give recognition to local elected officials and community leaders who did this great work."

Busy day in Iredell for McHenry

The Hall of Justice wasn't McHenry's first or last stop of the day.

McHenry started his day at the Iredell County Farm Bureau where he was presented with a Friend of the Farm Bureau Award for his legislative efforts on behalf of farmers in the 10th District.

Next McHenry stopped by the Statesville Regional Airport where he toured Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM).

After his courthouse visit, he stopped by Mooresville to tour the newest fire station the town had built.