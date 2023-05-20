After a debate for expanded vouchers was discussed on the North Carolina House floor, Rep. Jeff McNeely found himself apologizing for a remark to colleague Rep. Abe Jones.

Jones accepted the apology from McNeely, but Jones said the entire situation was filled with “thinly-veiled racism” in his opinion.

McNeely said he was caught up in the debate of House Bill 823 and didn’t get his question out to Jones in the way he intended when he asked Jones about the nature of his acceptance into Harvard University.

“I understand you went into the public school and you went to Harvard and Harvard Law. “Would you have been able to maybe achieve this if you were not an athlete or a minority or any of these things?”

Jones, a Black representative from Wake County, defended his academic background, pointing out his record in the classroom.

“When I graduated from Harvard I was in rank two, so I earned my place and I did well,” Jones said.

Later, McNeely apologized on the House floor.

“I want to deeply apologize to Rep. Jones and to this entire body. I respect Rep. Jones. I think he’s a great legislator. I think he’s a great man. What I tried to ask or say did not come out right,” McNeely said. “That happens a lot, and I apologize. I look forward to talking with Rep. Jones as soon as session is over to express my deep, deep sincere apology and I hope he accepts it.”

Jones said he felt the apology was sincere in an interview with WRAL News.

McNeely said in a statement he didn’t mean for his question to come out that way he hopes the voucher program legislation passed in the House improves education in North Carolina.

“There are times in life where we all misstep in unintentional ways, and this past Wednesday was one of those times for me. As a result, I want to again offer my sincere apology from the very bottom of my heart to Abe Jones, my fellow Representatives, and to the good people of Iredell County. I’m sure there will be folks who think I am offering this apology in the interest of politics, but I assure you, that is not the case.

“It was never my intention to belittle or insult a friend who is a fine man on all accounts. I am very passionate about the legislation we were discussing, and that passion led me to put my words before my thoughts. My intent was to ask a question that would help me understand how we help more young people become an Abe Jones, because that is what we need in this world. I truly want every child to have the best opportunity to get a quality education. I should have framed the question in the appropriate way to express my desire to find ways to help all children succeed as Abe has done. In the future, I will work to be better prepared and more conscientious with my words. It is my hope that you will accept my apology and know that I work everyday to become better. God’s not finished with me yet.”