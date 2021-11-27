Rep. Grey Mills to seek second term

Rep. Grey Mills announced that he will see reelection to House District 95, which covers southern Iredell County.

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of the 95th House District. I look forward to discussing my record and our accomplishments as we approach the 2022 elections,” Mills said in a news release.

Mills serves on several committees in the North Carolina House of Representatives, including as Chairman of the Election Law Committee, Co-Chair of the Legislative Ethics Committee and Vice-Chairman of the Judiciary 1 committee. Mills also serves on the Appropriations, Education, Redistricting and Rules Committees.

“Protecting taxpayers and promoting freedom has been my focus this session. I will continue to work to keep taxes low while still ensuring that core government functions are met. I will continue to promote our personal rights and freedoms from government overreach,” Mills said. “It matters who serves in Raleigh. My office door will continue to be open to every citizen of the district. I will continue to provide the best constituent services possible.”

Mill said he has lived in Mooresville for most of his life, graduating from Mooresville High School in 1984. He went on to graduate from Appalachian State University and Regent University School of Law. He is married to Jennifer Marion Mills, and they have three children; Alexandria, 23, Grey III, 19, and Grant, 16.

