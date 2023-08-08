A group of local churches is hosting a "Renewing of Hope for Our Community" event Saturday at Alex Cooper Park, 1500 Fifth St.

Visions Outreach Ministries is combining with other faith leaders and local groups to provide a day of family fun, food, drinks, music, prayer and worship.

There will be live performances and testimony by Kingdom rap minister “Mandate Mersy,” a youth liaison from Greenville, South Carolina. He has been doing a music ministry for more than a decade, ministering to youth through testimony and music. His performance and testimony is set for around 2 p.m.

Law enforcement agencies will also have personnel at the event.

Activities will begin at 11 a.m. with chicken plates from Grill 4 God Ministries to be served around 11:30 a.m. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served throughout the day. There will be giveaways at the event.

Church groups will be singing throughout the day and there will be prayer and worship as well.

Any church groups that would like to participate can call or email one of the following people: Veronica Summers, vrsummers1@gmail.com; Latonya Graham at 704-902-5020; or Billy Hobbs at 704-437-1062.