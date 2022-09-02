Remembrance, recovery and hope at Overdose Awareness candlelight vigil

The Overdose Awareness candlelight vigil at Christ Church in Statesville served as a moment for families and friends to remember losing someone in their lives to a drug overdose.

“One reason is to let the families know they aren’t forgotten. We go about our business and everyday lives, but for these people, things will never be the same again,” Kristin Blumenstein said. She is the project coordinator with the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell. “That was somebody’s child, somebody’s brother, that loss will never go away. This is a way to honor their memory.”

Blumenstein said as she saw the emotion of one family as they wrote the name of their loved one on one of the luminaries, it shows that the event it worth it.

The event was organized by the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell, Integrated Recovery of Greater Hickory, Iredell EMS, Statesville Police Department and Christ Church. The event came on Sept. 1, the beginning of Recovery Month, a day after International Overdose Awareness Day, to honor those who died and keep their eyes on what is possible.

With at least 34 lives lost last year in Iredell County and more than 2,000 suspected deaths in North Carolina already this year, according to the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it can be easy to be cynical about the nature of addiction. But with the event happening along with the usual Celebrate Recovery meeting at the church, it was also a reminder that there is hope for recovery as well.

“To honor and remember those who were lost to overdoses too early, but also to offer hope to those that are here and walking the road to recovery, to know its possible,” Brian King said. He is a pastor with the Celebrate Recovery program at Christ Church.

He said that people hearing other people’s testimony and stories of recovery is often the best way to do that, especially for those who may feel hopeless in their current situation.

“We can talk, but it sheds light on it when you can share your experience of recovery. You’ve got to share your story with someone else so they know hope is possible,” King said.

King said with the event and the regular meeting taking place together, it showed that recovery doesn’t have to be done alone.

“Recovery is a community,” King said.

And that community must spread out beyond the wall of the meetings, but to the area as a whole.

Bradley Wallace, the grant officer with Integrated Recovery of Greater Hickory, said that at events like the candlelight vigil people have conversations about addiction and how common the struggle is within the community.

“Trying to fight against the stigma of not only substance use, but overdoses too. The more common we can make these discussions around substance abuse and overdoses, we can work to start decreasing the amount of overdoses and the amount of deaths from that,” Wallace said. “Having conversations like this and getting messages in front of people makes it that much more of a common conversation topic, there won’t be an apprehension around it.

“The more we can talk about it, the easier it is to not only get people help before overdoses happen but with how to help in the event that one does.”