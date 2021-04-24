Remembering the Joy in his life: John Jeppesen starts fundraiser to remember his beloved canine

Named Karma by the shelter staff, Jeppesen soon found her personality called for a different name. “I quickly changed it to Joy because she was such a happy dog. She showered me with kisses the rest of our time together,” he said. “I’d ask for one kiss and get 10. She flunked arithmetic in puppy school.”

Joy’s love extended beyond Jeppesen. He said she never met a stranger and if they got close enough, she’d give them a taste of her love.

He said the next 10 years with Joy were wonderful. Jeppesen described her as a funny and goofy dog, and with her herding pedigree, she was fast and agile. “Hands down she was always the fastest dog at the Mooresville Dog Park,” he said.

Her death on March 26 was a sad day, but nearly immediately Jeppesen said he set out to make sure she was remembered, and in the process, her life could help others.

That’s how Joy’s Purse was born.

Knowing the love of a dog and what having a dog meant to him, he wanted to ensure seniors didn’t have to make the choice of surrendering a pet due to finances. “For many, like me, a pet is the only living creature in their homes or apartments,” Jeppesen said.