Remembering the Joy in his life: John Jeppesen starts fundraiser to remember his beloved canine

When John Jeppesen said goodbye to his beloved Louisiana catahoula leopard dog one month ago, he wanted to do something to remember his funny and goofy canine.
What came about out of his loss is Joy’s Purse, named for his dog, and a program aimed at making sure seniors who need veterinary care but cannot afford it. Jeppesen said he could not imagine being forced to give up a beloved pet because of financial issues and he wants to make sure seniors are not faced with that decision.
He’s now seeking donations and other assistance to make Joy’s Purse a reality in Mooresville and nationwide. Donations are now being accepted at Pet Pilgrimage in Mooresville and Whole Pet Veterinary Hospital in Davidson.
Jeppesen said this is a legacy to his dog, one he rescued from the Iredell County Animal Shelter.
He remembers the day he first met Joy. “My friend and I went there (the shelter) and we walked to one side of facility and I didn’t see any interesting dogs. We walked to the other side and walked through it when my friend said, ‘hey, it’s a blue merle,’” he said.
He asked to meet the dog, actually a gray merle. “I was sitting in the greeting room and she walked through the door. She took one look at me and pranced directly to me, put her paws on my leg and licked my face clean. That was it right there,” he said.
Named Karma by the shelter staff, Jeppesen soon found her personality called for a different name. “I quickly changed it to Joy because she was such a happy dog. She showered me with kisses the rest of our time together,” he said. “I’d ask for one kiss and get 10. She flunked arithmetic in puppy school.”
Joy’s love extended beyond Jeppesen. He said she never met a stranger and if they got close enough, she’d give them a taste of her love.
He said the next 10 years with Joy were wonderful. Jeppesen described her as a funny and goofy dog, and with her herding pedigree, she was fast and agile. “Hands down she was always the fastest dog at the Mooresville Dog Park,” he said.
Her death on March 26 was a sad day, but nearly immediately Jeppesen said he set out to make sure she was remembered, and in the process, her life could help others.
That’s how Joy’s Purse was born.
Knowing the love of a dog and what having a dog meant to him, he wanted to ensure seniors didn’t have to make the choice of surrendering a pet due to finances. “For many, like me, a pet is the only living creature in their homes or apartments,” Jeppesen said.
And, he said, the need to provide this type of service is great. With many seniors living below the poverty line, an illness or injury can cause a hardship that leaves the person with no choice but to surrender a pet.
He hopes Joy’s Purse can mean those seniors don’t have to make that decision.
Donations to get what he wants to be a national fundraiser up and running are just one part of the equation, he said. “The task ahead of me is daunting,” he said.
So in addition to money, Jeppesen is looking for other types of help to get Joy’s Purse off the ground. “I need a lot of professional help creating all the elements to form the charity,” he said.
Some of the help Jeppesen is seeking is a grant writer, a business plan writer, marketing planner and attorney who specializes in the process of getting 501©(3) status.
He said he’s hoping others will jump on board to remedy what he believes is a cause that needs attention.
Making this happen, Jeppesen said, will be a fitting tribute to his beloved pet and bring some “joy” back into his life. “My place is empty without the Joy in my life,” he said.
Want to help?
Contact Jeppesen at jrjeppesen12@windstream.com.