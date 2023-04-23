When you are a kid growing up in a small textile town like Mooresville, you don’t get many opportunities to meet famous people. However, I met one celebrity on two separate occasions: Frederick Austin “Fred” Kirby. Older area folks will likely remember Fred as the host of the longtime WBTV’s “Little Rascals” TV show on Channel 3. He began his TV broadcasting career in 1951 with his show, “Junior Rancho,” and retired from WBTV in 1976.

Fred was known as the “Carolina Cowboy” and besides being seen on TV, Fred often appeared atop his horse, Calico, as the grand marshal in area Christmas parades. Fred and Calico were annual fixtures in Charlotte’s big Carrousel Parade on Thanksgiving Day. He frequently visited children in area hospitals and older “kids” in nursing homes. He would show up at Special Olympics events as well. Fred was a “straight-shooter.”

He is quoted as saying, “I try to be a good example. I don’t drink or smoke and I don’t go places I wouldn’t take my 12-year-old daughter, Nanette.”

Fred would also host — for a fee — area “Fred Kirby Birthday Parties.” I attended one of these given for a schoolmate, “Chip” Powell. After some searching, I located an account of Chip’s party in the Mooresville Tribune of May 27, 1954.

Fred came to the party in a sedan, unaccompanied by Calico, which was a let-down for us kids. He did, however, wear his signature Western outfit, complete with a white-fringed and embroidered red Western shirt, neckerchief, highly-polished boots with spurs, Western-style pants and a holstered six-shooter. His ensemble, of course, was topped with a white Stetson hat.

You may recall that in those days, the “Good Guys,” such as Roy, Gene and the Lone Ranger, all wore white hats.

We kids, as I have said, were disappointed that Calico had not come along with Fred to the party, but barring no Calico, we were interested in Fred’s silver revolver. In fact, after much wining and cajoling, we got him to fire it into the air and were surprised to see the tiny bits of paper floating down after the loud BANG, evidence of his having fired a blank cartridge.

At another time, as a Cub Scout, I and fellow Cubs of Den 5, Pack 5, sponsored by Mooresville’s First Presbyterian Church, attended a broadcast of one of Kirby’s TV “Little Rascals” shows at the WBTV Studio in Charlotte. Our brave, long-suffering den mothers, Mrs. Moye and Mrs. Suther, made sure we behaved ourselves.

Fred did not have Calico with him in the studio, and, alas, he did not fire his trusty six-shooter.

Frederick Austin “Fred” Kirby was the son of a Methodist minister, The Rev. David Traxler Kirby and Lavinia Langford Kirby (she taught him to play the guitar) and was born in Charlotte on July 19, 1910. Fred died at his home in Indian Trail in Union County, North Carolina, on April 22, 1996. He is buried in the Sharon Memorial Park in Mecklenburg County.

During World War II, Fred was recognized by the Defense Department as “The Victory Cowboy,” as a result of helping to sell war bonds. His singing and yodeling reportedly brought in more than $5 million at war bond drives. Another of his accomplishments is that Fred is credited with composing more than 500 songs.

Fred played a guitar and sang Western-flavored ballads during some of the Little Rascals shows. He actually had two bona fide hit records to his credit, the million-selling “Atomic Power” (1946) and “When That Hell Bomb Falls” (1950). His favorite composition, however, was said to be “The Old Country Preacher,” a song inspired by his father. Fred also sang as a member of WBT’s musical group, “The Briarhoppers.” His association with WBT and WBTV began in 1937.

I can recall him singing the first of these on his TV show, but not the second. I best remember him singing the hobo-inspired 1928 song, “Big Rock Candy Mountain.” Fred was sometimes joined in his vocalizing by his TV sidekick, “Uncle Jim” Patterson, another WBTV “personality.” Fred and “Uncle Jim” could be counted on to sing “How We love the Little Rascals” at least once per show.

During his TV broadcasts, Fred frequently mentioned the Tweetsie Railroad Amusement Park in Blowing Rock, where Fred often appeared. Unfortunately, a fire at Tweetsie in March 2008 destroyed much of Fred’s memorabilia that was on display in a small museum there.

***

I imagine Fred and his horse, Calico, even now ambling toward that great Western sunset. Fred gently strums his guitar as Calico moseys along the easy trail. And now and then Fred wonders how all his “little rascals” pals in the Carolinas are doing.

Vaya con dios, amigo. (“Go with God, friend.”)