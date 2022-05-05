Remembering Talon: Oakwood IB students treated to cupcakes on lost classmate's 12th birthday

As she approached May 5, Amy Dyson struggled with what to do to honor her son, Talon.

Talon would have celebrated his 12th birthday Thursday. “I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

Instead of shopping for a gift, Dyson is still dealing with Talon’s death right after Christmas. He died while doing something he loved, riding a dirt bike.

A talk with a friend led to an idea to honor Talon and give something to his classmates at Oakwood Middle IB School.

That friend’s daughter lost a child shortly after birth and each year she baked cakes to distribute as a tribute to her son. “That gave me an idea,” she said. Baking about 500 cupcakes was not something she wanted to tackle. After making calls to some bakeries, she found they weren’t able to do that many cupcakes either.

It was then she learned of the culinary program at the Career Academy and Technical School (CATS) in Troutman. A conversation with principal Larry Rogers brought the idea of bringing cupcakes to Talon’s classmates a reality. “He said ‘Mrs. Dyson, we will be able to do it,’” she said.

“We were grateful to be able to do this,” Rogers said. “We are always looking for ways to serve the community.

Culinary instructor LaVerne Zachary and the CATS students baked the cupcakes Thursday morning and decorated all 500 with blue icing — blue was Talon’s favorite color.

On Thursday morning, Dyson, her husband, Scott; and Caden Benfield, her son’s best friend; and his mother, Nikki Bailey, came to CATS to pick up the cupcakes. All were wearing blue shirts in honor of Talon.

After loading the cupcakes into a van, the group went to Oakwood to deliver the treats.

At Oakwood, Assistant Principal Lisa Brooks and school nurse Rhonda Gehring were waiting with some news about the school’s plans to remember Talon.

Talon’s cousin, Jordan Webster, a senior at Lake Norman with plans to study art in college, used her talents to paint the school’s spirit rock. She painted the rock blue and included a happy birthday message and a painting of Talon on the side.

Brooks told Dyson that the school decided not to repaint the rock, but to leave it as a permanent remembrance of Talon. But the school won’t be without a spirit rock. Martin-Marietta is donating a new rock to the school.

However, Talon’s parents, were touched by the gesture and happy their son will be remembered. His mother said, Oakwood, while challenging, was a great fit for Talon. He had struggled academically while online learning due to the pandemic, but had made great strides as a sixth grader at Oakwood. “He was so determined, “Amy said.

His father, Scott, in a posting about his niece’s painting of the rock, wrote “He loved that school and I hope it will inspire another kid to figure out what is important. He had real struggles coming out of virtual learning. But he committed to turn it around. Word hard. Play hard. I love you bubba.”

The school also plans to recognize Talon’s determination with an award that will be given each year to the student who shows the most improvement.

Amy Dyson said the rock and the award are just two of the examples of the support she and her family, which includes her older son, Landon Ensminger, received from the school system in the days after Talon’s death. That support included Superintendent Jeff James who was principal at Troutman Middle School when Dyson was pregnant with Talon. Dyson was the school resource officer at that time.

Dyson said the efforts of the CATS students and the faculty and staff at Oakwood, are further examples of this.