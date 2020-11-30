RELYING ON FAITH: Power Cross still determined to serve children

The Christmas season is a time of celebration. It is a period of joy and worship, of celebration and praise.
For Power Cross Ministry, this year it will continue to be one grounded in praise but in which founders Jeff and Natalie Storment will be facing an increased need for their organization’s services.
For the nonprofits across Iredell County, this will be a time for dealing with increased needs. This year, the Christmas season will dovetail with a time when people have been struggling for months already, when donations have been down and when the numbers of those needing services will grow even more. This comes after months of restrictions in reaction to health concerns in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.
Like many nonprofits, Power Cross officials are hoping Giving Tuesday will kick off donations to help close the gap of losses suffered due to the pandemic - a perfect storm of circumstances that will put an increased burden on those trying to help those most in need in the area.
Power Cross has worked to fill that gap for months. The organization works to provide “young men with positive role models and a vision for what their lives can be,” according to its website. That includes a mixture of discipleship, academic support and athletics. Through its two locations – one on Front Street in Statesville and one in Salisbury – they have 22 staffers working to serve the needs of these young men. They work with youth ages 6 to 22.
They offer food and tutoring services and even have three transitional homes families can live in for six months to a year as a way to help get their footing once more.
They fill a void gaping ever wider in light of the pandemic this year.
When the pandemic first caused the closure of schools, Power Cross immediately saw its impact. While they initially shuttered to meet the restrictions, they saw the impact on families of kids they were already working with.
“We had a major outbreak that wasn’t a coronavirus outbreak,” Jeff Storment says. “We literally had the kids that we were working with, (those) families started falling apart.”
As they looked around, they felt called once more.
“The Lord told us the effects were worse than the actual shutdown,” he said.
A variety of factors contributed to this. While companies were advertising that they would add free internet for homes of school-aged children, there were some that did not fall under this protection. Storment found himself watching kids who couldn’t even gain access to the schooling they needed.
Soon, he saw unexpected problems among kids that grew up in a different culture than the adults who were teaching them.
“If your parents had a past-due bill, they wouldn’t hook their internet back up,” he says. “If they did hook it back up, the younger kids didn’t have computers like the older kids. Then we found out that kids couldn’t answer an email; they didn’t know what an email was. They text.
“They sat down at their computers and had the teachers walk them through things, but as far as an email and understanding how to open an email, the kids couldn’t do it. We tried to virtually tutor for those two weeks and it was a disaster. It was an absolute disaster.”
They shifted their plan. Power Cross hired college students, those who “all the sudden … weren’t at school anymore” and who understood lessons in advanced subjects to start working with the kids. But this was virtual, too, and didn’t work as well as hoped.
Power Cross doubled its budget, spending money that the Storments weren’t even sure would come in. But they knew they had to help their community.
“We made a choice on faith to go out and try to service our children,” Storment said.
They started feeding their kids for a couple of weeks too, but local churches were mostly filling that void. So, they turned to other areas and tried to “gear what God was calling us to do and use other places to try to help with some situations,” Storment said.
Then, on top of trying to help local students prosper, the colleges shut down too and those were coming home. Power Cross is in its 15th year; 40 of its kids are now in college. Many are athletes, returning home and trying to keep to a 3,000-4,000-calorie diet that was outlined in nutritional programs at school, trying to take supplements like protein shakes. Trying to do their homework, as well, in homes without internet. Some were even coming back to a place where they had no home.
The need could have been crippling. The Storments just kept adjusting, working to supply these students with what they needed for both schoolwork and their athletic requirements.
“They were literally pulling up when our building was closed, in their vehicles to use their internet signal and I’m sitting at my desk and I’ve got a kid sitting in my parking lot trying to do his homework,” Storment says. “A whole lot of things that were going on didn’t make sense to us because we’re here to help. We were called to assist these kids, not to when they got to college and things weren’t going right for a kid to give up on them. That’s not what a parent does for a child.”
So as soon as they could they began practicing social distancing, one-way lanes inside and all of the Centers for Disease Control requirements in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. They’ve spent money on coronavirus testing for staffers, with some having as many as four tests as of early October.
By mid-October, they were helping in ways they had in the past. Football season was underway. Weight training could happen in house, with proper disinfecting between athletes. Meals can be served. Bible studies have become discipleships with smaller groups.
Now, winter is coming and with it an increased demand on the Power Cross resources. An annual pie-selling fundraiser was held on Nov. 24, but the group has found that the winter months can be tough on the budget.
While December can be a month of excitement, it can also bring anxiety.
“It’s tough,” Storment said. “Number One, it’s not light outside, so people need to be indoors. Another thing is it’s cold, so people need to be indoors. Our facilities start getting packed in the winter months a whole lot more. In the summer months, we’re real busy also but we’re able to facilitate that outdoors – ball games and field trips and that sort of thing. During the cold months, we are very confined to our spaces. So, our budgets go up on heat and air and lighting and quite a few things. Food costs go up.
“There’s a whole lot of issues there. The more kids we have, the harder it is to facilitate.”
Normally, Power Cross serves about 350 youth. In mid-October, that number had dropped to 250 in light of the restrictions. Whenever those lifted enough to allow more people in the schedule, the Storments planned to return to full capacity.
They transport 95 percent of the young men they serve. They look at school, which was taking eight hours a day for children but for some is now more part-time based on the restrictions in combination with remote learning and find the need to fill those extra hours. They offer tutoring and food and support. Young men can come three days a week for everything except academics, which is still a six-day program built in shifts.
“God’s really lifted Power Cross up to be the hands and feet and really go in there and attack that deficiency,” he said of helping fill the gaps. “That’s another reason why our budget is skyrocketing right now is we’re having to fill the needs of things that should be there for these kids.”
They could use some help in their mission. Asked specifically how people could help, Storment said if one could cook a meal or tutor, they could help out the organization.
“The most important thing would be to pray for us, that God continues to put the hedge of protection around us because He has completely protected this ministry from day one,” Storment said. “We’ve done the opposite sometimes from what everybody else did, which I consider we took the hard route and we were called to take the hard route, so we’ve went at it.”
Obviously financial donations can help as well.
As he looks at the months ahead, Storment does not complain or wonder aloud how they will manage the challenges. He is confident in the mission of the organization he and Natalie founded, and operates with that steadfastly in mind.
“We love the Lord and we believe that there is a foundation that only God can offer through Jesus Christ and it was life-changing for me and it was life-changing for my wife and we have tried to share that grace with everybody we come into contact with,” he said.
