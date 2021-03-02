Regional Youth Artist Exhibit featured at Lucas Mansion Gallery

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is featuring the Regional Youth Artist Exhibit and Competition in the center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery during March. The annual exhibit and competition are open to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
A first-place winner in each category was selected by a qualified judge with honorable mention awards given to additional entries. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the artists' reception and awards ceremony is not possible this year.
Each first-place winner will receive a cash award along with ribbons awarded to first place and honorable mention entries. First place and honorable mentions awards are announced as follows: First place kindergarten through second grade: Allie Grace Pence; third through fifth grade, Alby Smith; middle school, Darrow Holder; high school, Alanis Villa, senior; honorable mention: kindergarten through second grade, Sophia Fox and Hiddenite Elementary kindergarten class; third through fifth grade, Bryson Mudd, Marleigh Dishmond and Nataly Rodrigues; middle school, Torivio Camas, Taylor Claire, Bryson Watson, Makaylah Hebel, Dakada McClamrock, Samuel Smith, Cora Childers, Joelyn Nunez, Lee Aunas, Lenzie Severt, Katherine Fensterle and Camille Martinez-Sanchez; high school, Candace Smith, Lauren Hoyle, Gracie Sexton and Adysen Cook.
The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular business hours Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 .m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors are asked to call to schedule a gallery tour. The exhibit will also be available for virtual viewing on the website www.hiddenitearts.org
Entries are being accepted now through March 23 at 4 p.m. for the Hiddenite Center’s Annual Regional Adult Artist Competition and exhibit to be featured in the Lucas Mansion Gallery in April. Call 828-632-6966 or visit the website www.hiddenitearts.org for registration forms and more information.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org . The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.
Junior Appalachian Musicians Program to be presented
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is coordinating and hosting the Alexander JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) Program beginning soon.
Openings are available in the JAM classes which begin in the spring from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Sulphur Springs Road, in Hiddenite. Instruction is given in guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo and upright bass. Class size is limited to 10 students and will practice safety protocol regarding social distancing and wearing masks. Some instrument loans are available on a limited basis.
Returning as an instructor will be Sam Childs of Iredell County. Childs and his wife operate Abba’s Music Studio in their home. He brings a broad base of experience and expertise in traditional Appalachian style music and a genuine love for the preservation of this musical heritage.