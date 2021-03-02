Regional Youth Artist Exhibit featured at Lucas Mansion Gallery

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is featuring the Regional Youth Artist Exhibit and Competition in the center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery during March. The annual exhibit and competition are open to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

A first-place winner in each category was selected by a qualified judge with honorable mention awards given to additional entries. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the artists' reception and awards ceremony is not possible this year.

Each first-place winner will receive a cash award along with ribbons awarded to first place and honorable mention entries. First place and honorable mentions awards are announced as follows: First place kindergarten through second grade: Allie Grace Pence; third through fifth grade, Alby Smith; middle school, Darrow Holder; high school, Alanis Villa, senior; honorable mention: kindergarten through second grade, Sophia Fox and Hiddenite Elementary kindergarten class; third through fifth grade, Bryson Mudd, Marleigh Dishmond and Nataly Rodrigues; middle school, Torivio Camas, Taylor Claire, Bryson Watson, Makaylah Hebel, Dakada McClamrock, Samuel Smith, Cora Childers, Joelyn Nunez, Lee Aunas, Lenzie Severt, Katherine Fensterle and Camille Martinez-Sanchez; high school, Candace Smith, Lauren Hoyle, Gracie Sexton and Adysen Cook.