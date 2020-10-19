REFLECTING WELCOME AND HEART: New Broad Street UMC playground includes equipment for all children

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When people from the church and community come to Broad Street Park and Playground, they will find equipment for children with a full range of physical abilities and those of special needs. The Sway Fun Inclusive Glider is wheelchair accessible and fun for play for those with and without mobility devices. People will find the Rollerslide – a tactile slide that doesn’t create the static that shorts out batteries of hearing devices and can create damage to cochlear implants.

There is a Cozy Dome for children with autism or anxiety who get overwhelmed where they can find a quiet place and still see what other children are doing. Children with upper-body mobility limitations will find molded bucket arch swings and the uniquely designed “Oodle Swing” which will hold 5-8 children, children and adults, young adult students or give a hammock-like swinging experience to children in wheelchairs.

“We wanted a playground where no child would have to hang back and watch other children play—a place where all children could participate and a place for people to interact in a joyful way. That is the kind of playground that shows the welcome of the church to everyone,” said Senior Pastor Mary John Dye.